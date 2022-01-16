Jordan Cashmyer: 5 Things About ‘16 & Pregnant’ Star Dead At 26

Jordan was homeless when she appeared on the MTV show and had since struggled with addiction and mental health issues.

16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has passed away at the age of 26. News of the death spread on January 16 — but there is no known cause of death as of yet, per TMZ. Jordan’s father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., confirmed his daughter had died in a Facebook post. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” he wrote alongside a photo of Jordan. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

In 2014, Jordan, her boyfriend, Derek Taylor, and daughter Evie appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. While she struggled during filming and long after, Jordan was recently trying to turn her life around, as she celebrated being one year sober in January 2021. Find out all about the young mother, below.

1. Jordan was homeless while appearing on the MTV show

Jordan and Derek were basically on the streets while they were awaiting the arrival of their child during the filming of 16 & Pregnant. To make matters worse, her family did not approve of her relationship with Derek and essentially disowned her.

2. She broke up with her baby’s daddy after the show

Shortly after the MTV show ended, Jordan and Derek decided to go separate ways. As Derek has been very private on social media, little is known about their relationship and how they were managing to co-parent Evie.

3. Jordan signed away custody rights at one time

After Jordan broke it off with Derek, the pair were unable to properly care for Evie and so family members decided to help out. Jordan’s dad and stepmom reportedly stepped in and temporarily shared guardianship of their granddaughter. In 2015, Jordan signed away her custody rights to Derek’s mom, again temporarily.

4. She attempted suicide

Jordan continued to have a difficult course in life as she was struggling with mental health issues. In 2014, she attempted to take her own life after filming the series. “I felt that there wasn’t much of a reason to live anymore. After trying to overdose, I was taken to a hospital and have been in there since then,” Jordan wrote on Facebook. “They felt that I had made enough progress to go home today. I am now on medication and feeling great. Things are really looking up and I am set on having the best possible future for my daughter and I.”

5. Jordan worked at a strip club and was arrested

In August of 2014, it was revealed by The Ashley that Jordan had started working at a strip club in Baltimore, Maryland. In a second report by the same outlet, it was reported that Jordan got into a physical altercation with another employee at the strip club. In 2016, Jordan headed to a rehab facility to help her with her alcohol addiction. The following year, Jordan was arrested for drug possession, according to TMZ.