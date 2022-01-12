Rumer Willis Debuts Red Hair Makeover After Celebrating 5 Years Of Sobriety — Before & After Photos

Rumer Willis looked fabulous when she debuted brand new, bright red hair after celebrating five years of sobriety.

Rumer Willis, 33, always looks fabulous no matter what her hair color is, but we have to admit, her latest hair makeover just may be our favorite. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis looked gorgeous when she left a Pilates class in West Hollywood on Jan. 10, rocking bright red hair with front bangs.

Rumer has always had brown hair but back in September, she dyed her hair a pretty shade of red that was a mix between strawberry blonde and orange. However, she chose to dye her hair even darker and debuted a deep red hue with long front bangs, that was blown out straight. Her new hair color suits her perfectly and she showed it off while wearing a thin sheer black sweater, high-waisted black leggings, and a pair of sneakers.

Rumer just celebrated five years of sobriety, so it was only right that she debuted a new hair color for the huge milestone. Just the other day she posted a photo of herself rocking curly hair with no makeup on, alongside a lengthy, heartfelt caption. “Today I celebrate 5 years of sobriety,” she wrote.

She continued, “With such a depth of gratitude for that choice I made, with such a deep reverence and honoring and prizing of myself for not just that choice but the choices I have made every day since to become the woman I am. I truthfully don’t think I have ever been more proud of myself or in love with the person I have grown and continue growing into. I find myself so delighted by the possibilities of what my life can look like because of the work I choose into every day not just around sobriety but all aspects of my life.”

Rumer went on to say that she had, “Gratitude for the moments of strength when I feel so exhausted and defeated from digging through the misidentifications or negative self talk only to continually surprise myself with my own resilience and commitment to healing no matter how painful at times.” She concluded her post, writing, “This year I am so filled with gratitude and filled with such expansive love for other and most importantly for myself.”