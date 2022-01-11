Drake Looks Ripped In Low-Rise Shorts For Shirtless Mirror Selfie

Drake proved his hard work in the gym has paid off, showing off his ripped chest in a sexy new mirror selfie. See the photo, as well as learn all about his workout routine!

Drake makes big claims about his sex appeal in hit track, “Way 2 Sexy,” but a new Instagram post proves the he’s more than just talk. In a new photo gallery posted to Instagram on Jan. 10, Drake showed off his chiseled chest and barely-there gym shorts while he posed for a mirror selfie in a luxurious bathroom. The rapper, known for his “Certified Lover Boy” persona, is no stranger to a good thirst trap, and his latest offering does not disappoint!

The rapper has started off his 2022 in style, and has been seen partying in St. Bart’s, Turks and Caicos and Miami Beach. But when it comes to Drake’s physique, hard work is the motto, and he hasn’t let his holiday relaxation get in the way of staying active. Lately, he’s even been getting son Adonis, 4, in on the fun. Drizzy shared a sweet video of Adonis and a friend playfully wrestling on his back, after which Drake showed his strength by lifting the two kids up with a growl. The NBA super-fan has also shared his favorite sport with his son, and proudly shared a clip last month of Adonis nailing a basket in the gym. Drake, once called the “trick-shot king” by personal trainer Jonny Roxx, has clearly passed down his passion and drive to his son.

But even with all his hard work, Drake’s still the master of kicking back. Drake shared his latest steamy selfie in a gallery of shots showing him living it up during a stay at The Setai Hotel in Miami Beach. He shared photos of a stunning baby-blue G-wagon, two suitcases stuffed with hundred-dollar bills, and a note from hotel owner Jon Chetrit urging the rapper to “enjoy your time at the Setai!” Drake was also joined by longtime pals and crew members Simon Gebrelul, OVO Niko and Baka Not Nice. The rapper further dunked on haters in his caption, writing: “There’s a point in the ‘fake it til you make it’ theory where you actually gotta make it…” It seems these days, Drake doesn’t need to fake a thing!