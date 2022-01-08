Kim Kardashian & North, 8, Twin In Black For Virgil Abloh’s Memorial — Throwback Photos

Kim Kardashian bundled up in a Louis Vuitton vest as tribute, while North was sassy in a sporty inspired look that included a LV purse.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and her oldest daughter North, 8, twinned in black when they attended the late Virgil Abloh‘s memorial last month. The SKIMS founder gave her 277 million Instagram followers a closer look at their stylish ensembles in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Jan. 8. The two could be seen walking side by side on a hot pink carpet into the event, which was held in Miami, Florida on Dec. 6.

Kim bundled up in the Monogram Boyhood Puffer Leather Gilet vest embossed with a 3D version of the iconic Louis Vuitton logo, acting as the perfect tribute for Virgil led the brand’s menswear. She threw the vest overtop a black bodysuit and wide legged black jeans, finishing her outfit with pointy gray booties and sunglasses.

North also honored Virgil, who was a close friend of her father Kanye West, rocking a men’s LV bag with an orange chain strap from the designer’s 2019 collection. She channeled her dad’s fashion sense with an oversized pair of shorts, as well as a shirt and shorts from Virgil’s Ruby inspired collaboration with

Pyrex Vision.

Kim opted to keep her caption simple with just a slew of emojis, choosing cyclones, a heart, diamond, key, music albums, unicorns, rainbows, microphones, and more to seemingly capture the essence of Virgil’s creative brilliance. She ended the slideshow with a photo of a poignant quote from the Off-White designer that read, “there’s nothing more precious than time.”

Virgil sadly passed away on Nov. 28 at just 41-years-old after a private two-year battle with cancer. He had a longstanding working relationship Kanye dating back to 2009 when they initially met at a Chicago print shop, and subsequently interned together in Rome with luxury label Fendi. The friendship ultimately led to Virgil acting as creative director for Watch The Throne. Beyond leaving behind many close friends, the Chicago native was also a husband to Shannon Abloh, and father to children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh.