Kim Kardashian & North, 8, Twin In Black For Virgil Abloh’s Memorial — Throwback Photos

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian, North West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Kim Kardashian West and North West Yeezy show, Afterparty, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West leaving Le Flore Cafe during Paris Fashion Week. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 02 Mar 2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA622360_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian, daughter Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West arrive at the Ferdi restaurant in Paris.Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North WestRef: SPL5153164 010320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Kim Kardashian bundled up in a Louis Vuitton vest as tribute, while North was sassy in a sporty inspired look that included a LV purse.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and her oldest daughter North, 8, twinned in black when they attended the late Virgil Abloh‘s memorial last month. The SKIMS founder gave her 277 million Instagram followers a closer look at their stylish ensembles in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Jan. 8. The two could be seen walking side by side on a hot pink carpet into the event, which was held in Miami, Florida on Dec. 6.

Kim bundled up in the Monogram Boyhood Puffer Leather Gilet vest embossed with a 3D version of the iconic Louis Vuitton logo, acting as the perfect tribute for Virgil led the brand’s menswear. She threw the vest overtop a black bodysuit and wide legged black jeans, finishing her outfit with pointy gray booties and sunglasses.

North also honored Virgil, who was a close friend of her father Kanye West, rocking a men’s LV bag with an orange chain strap from the designer’s 2019 collection. She channeled her dad’s fashion sense with an oversized pair of shorts, as well as a shirt and shorts from Virgil’s Ruby inspired collaboration with
Pyrex Vision.

Kim Kardashian & North West
Kim Kardashian and North West. (Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Kim opted to keep her caption simple with just a slew of emojis, choosing cyclones, a heart, diamond, key, music albums, unicorns, rainbows, microphones, and more to seemingly capture the essence of Virgil’s creative brilliance. She ended the slideshow with a photo of a poignant quote from the Off-White designer that read, “there’s nothing more precious than time.”

Virgil sadly passed away on Nov. 28 at just 41-years-old after a private two-year battle with cancer. He had a longstanding working relationship Kanye dating back to 2009 when they initially met at a Chicago print shop, and subsequently interned together in Rome with luxury label Fendi. The friendship ultimately led to Virgil acting as creative director for Watch The Throne. Beyond leaving behind many close friends, the Chicago native was also a husband to Shannon Abloh, and father to children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh.