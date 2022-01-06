Jordyn Woods Slays In Sheer Cutout Jumpsuit: ‘New Year, Best Me’ — See Photos

Jordyn Woods is bringing her ‘best me’ into 2022 while looking fierce in a sheer, curve-hugging jumpsuit.

Jordyn Woods started off the new year in her usual fashion by turning heads. Jordyn strutted her stuff in front of a luxury pool as she sported a high ponytail and held a tiny, rhinestone purse. However, her body steals all the focus in her new Instagram post. She wore a sheer, jewel-studded jumpsuit that hugged each and every curve on her body. Her breasts are highlighted by thin strips of fabric attached together by heart-shaped jewels. In a second pic, Jordyn gave the camera a profile view, showing off her booty.

The 24-year-old declared in the caption that she’s starting the “new year” with the “best me.” After her 30-pound weight loss, Jordyn has been she has been showing off her body more than ever before. She recently posted a video of herself wearing a series of figure-hugging outfits from a multi-colored, skimpy bikini to a beautiful brown two-piece for fans to swoon over.

Jordyn was recently thrust back into the limelight when her former fling, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian yet again. While Jordyn and Tristan were caught hooking up at a party and it lead to him and Khloe breaking up back in 2019, Jordyn had nothing to do with this most recent affair. Khloe and Tristan were going strong up until December 3 when a woman named Maralee Nichols accused Tristan of being the father of her child. Tristan just recently fessed up to being the father and having an affair with Maralee.

Fortunately for Jordyn, she’s no longer directly involved in the Tristan-Khloe mess. She has since moved on and started dating Karl-Anthony Towns. They started dating in May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, they’ve been going strong and aren’t afraid to show their love for each other– especially in extravagent ways. Jordyn shared that Karl-Anthony gifted her a Porshe for Christmas.

Karl-Anthony explained that he and Jordyn started out as long-time friends before they started dating. “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” the Minnesota Timberwolves player revealed on Jordyn’s Instagram series Regular-ish. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”