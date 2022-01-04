News

Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out GOP On Jan. 6 Investigations: ‘Let’s Be Egregious With The Truth’

Yvette Nicole Brown
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
DC National Guard walk around the Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat's electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
UNITED STATES - January 7: The East Front of the U.S. Capitol is seen through a shattered door leading to the center steps in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, following the riot at the Capitol the day before. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. The House and Senate certified the Democrat's electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Community’ actress didn’t mince words when calling for Republicans to be more thorough in investigations into the January 6 insurrection.

With the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol just days away, Yvette Nicole Brown, 50, called for more intensive investigations, especially from Republicans during the Tuesday January 4 episode of The ViewThe guest co-host pointed to the disproven claim that the rioters on January 6 were members of Antifa or the Black Lives Matter movement rather than former President Donald Trump‘s supporters.

After news footage showed interviews with Trump supporters denying the former president’s involvement in the riot and placing the blame on Democrats, the hosts discussed the day, and Yvette wanted to ensure that most people realized what a tragic day January 6 was. “I feel like we’ve always lived in a nation where there are certain people that are just left of sane. I think Twitter and online apps have allowed them to have a voice that maybe they didn’t have before. I don’t want us to get discouraged and think that the majority of this country doesn’t realize what January 6 was,” she said.

It will be one year since the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. (Ken Cedeno/UPI/Shutterstock)

Yvette mentioned that if people legitimately that outside forces were responsible for the insurrection, then Republicans should be calling for further investigations. “What Trump showed the world is that if you lie long enough and brazenly enough, there are people that will believe it. So, let’s truth brazenly. Let’s be egregious with the truth. Let’s just push it in their face and let them see it over and over and over, because if this was Antifa or Black Lives Matter or Democrats, why don’t the Republicans and Trump want to investigate? If it wasn’t them, they should be the first ones wanting every stone overturned,” she said.

Related Gallery

'The View' -- Photos Of The Show

THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN

Yvette called out Republicans over false claims about the Jan. 6 insurrection. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Before calling on Republicans to be more thorough in the investigation, the Community star suggested covering the insurrection similar to how 9/11 has been covered in the years since the tragedy. “I hope that they commemorate the day by showing the day. What always stuck with me about 9/11 is they would always start with—I think it was—Matt Lauer and Katie Couric that were on the air at the time going, ‘It’s a beautiful day in New York,’ and they went from that statement to the horror of the rest of the day,” she mentioned. “Show us how lovely the day was before he took the podium. Show us how wonderful the day was before they started climbing the walls and breaking the glass.”

 