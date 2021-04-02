Joe Biden, Meghan McCain & More React To ‘Violent Attack’ Outside The Capitol: We’re ‘Heartbroken’

Politicians, celebrities and more big stars are reacting to the horrific incident that took place outside the U.S. Capitol on April 2. A car ‘rammed’ into two officers at a security checkpoint; one was killed.

Celebrities are reacting with shock and remorse after a man rammed his car into two Capitol police officers, leaving one — William “Billy” Evans — dead and the other injured. The incident, which Joe Biden condemned as a “violent attack,” took place at the North Barricade located outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on April 2, just over a month after a group of Donald Trump‘s supporters stormed and ransacked the Capitol building. After the driver of the vehicle (who was identified as a man named Noah Green) crashed into the two officers, he exited the car “with a knife” and ran towards the officers, but was shot by one of the officers and later died inside a hospital, the U.S. Capitol Police reported in the Twitter statement below.

Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp pic.twitter.com/DPvkAv5ptO — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” President Biden wrote in an official statement after the attack, which took place at a security checkpoint senators and staff usually use. Biden continued, “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.”

Biden is still being informed about the attack. “I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” the POTUS added.

Meghan McCain, whose late father John McCain was a senator who worked in the Capitol building, spoke out against the “senseless loss and tragedy” as well. “My deepest condolences for the horrible loss of Officer Evans life. My heart and prayers for his family and the entire @CapitolPolice force. Thank you for your bravery and service Officer Evans….,” The View host tweeted.

So much senseless loss and tragedy… My deepest condolences for the horrible loss of Officer Evans life. My heart and prayers for his family and the entire @CapitolPolice force. Thank you for your bravery and service Officer Evans…. https://t.co/PqxK6qj2YM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 2, 2021

Another politician, former First Lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, tweeted, “My heart goes out to the family of the officer killed in today’s horrific attack on the Capitol complex. I’m praying for the recovery of the officer still in the hospital. Capitol Police don’t just protect our lawmakers. They help protect our democracy. We owe them a great debt.” And Bernie Sanders, who once ran for president as well, tweeted, “Jane and I send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Officer William Evans who was killed protecting the Capitol. Our thoughts are also with the officer who remains hospitalized from today’s attack.”

Jane and I send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Officer William Evans who was killed protecting the Capitol. Our thoughts are also with the officer who remains hospitalized from today’s attack. https://t.co/GAwueK7Us4 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 2, 2021

Star Trek star George Takei also offered his condolences in a tweet: “My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the officer killed at the attack on the Capitol today. And my sincerest thanks go out to all those who are continuing to safeguard our democracy from those who would destroy it.”

My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the officer killed at the attack on the Capitol today. And my sincerest thanks go out to all those who are continuing to safeguard our democracy from those who would destroy it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 2, 2021

Another actor, One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush, took to Twitter with her thoughts on the tragedy. “This is so damn sad. The officers protecting our Capitol since the domestic terror attack on Jan6th deserve THANKS. Not assault. Not to be murdered. I’m furious. I’m heartbroken. And I fear for what the outcome of this spun up rage is. Is this connected to the big lie? Just awful,” she wrote, referring to the insurrection inside the Capitol building as Congress tried to certify Biden’s presidential win.

This is so damn sad. The officers protecting our Capitol since the domestic terror attack on Jan6th deserve THANKS. Not assault. Not to be murdered. I’m furious. I’m heartbroken. And I fear for what the outcome of this spun up rage is. Is this connected to the big lie? Just awful https://t.co/knGV1qyPJo — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 2, 2021