Rebel Wilson Rocks Sheer Gold Dress To Ring In 2022: ‘Starting The New Year Strong’

Dazzling! The Aussie actress certainly looked like she was kicking things off right as she sparkled on Instagram.

Feeling good! Rebel Wilson, 41, was simply glowing as she celebrated New Year’s Eve from her native Sydney, Australia on Friday, Dec. 31. The Bridesmaids funny-gal looked gorgeous in a sheer, gold dress as she posed on a balcony overlooking a pool and a scenic view of the city. Her blonde locks were styled smoothly and she put her hand on her hip with sass while holding onto a glass of bubbly. Looking forward to 2022, Rebel captioned the snap, “Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from Downunder!”

Rebel oozed confidence, showing off her 77lb weight which kicked off after embracing her “Year Of Health” in 2020. Reflecting on her transformation with Today in Oct. 2021, she said, “I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though I’m back to work filming movies. I’m proud of myself for improving my life for the better.”

Rebel’s stunning NYE Instagram also comes amid rumors she is romancing tennis star Matt Reid, 31. The duo looked like quite the pair as they walked the red carpet of the AACTA Awards in Sydney together on Dec. 8. She wowed in a little black zip-down dress while he was dapper in a white tux. Later in Dec., The Herald Sun would report Rebel and Matt “could be more than just friends“. Matt, also an Aussie, has been playing pro tennis for over 12 years, debuting on the circuit at just 19, according to his bio for the ATP Tour.

The potential relationship comes about a year after the actress’ split from beer heir Jacob Busch, 30. During their run together, Rebel kept mostly quiet about things. “He’s a very private person, so I don’t like to give away too much in that department,” she said during an Instagram Q&A. “But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.”