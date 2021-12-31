Kanye West Heads To Belize For NYE After Buying House Across The Street From Kim

Amidst Kanye West’s latest attempt to stay close to ex Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a break from trying to win the reality star back. Now, it appears he’ll be spending New Year’s Eve in Belize.

Kanye West is spending some time in Belize with Shyne, a former rapper and a politician in the country. Shyne took to Instagram on Dec. 31 to post a photo with Kanye and revealed that the two have been discussing investments and real estate opportunities in Belize. Kanye took the trip to Belize on Dec. 30 with J Prince, who is friends with Shyne and made the connection. “Kanye is the creative genius of geniuses and I’m beyond grateful that we were able to stand in the heavenly Belizean Ocean and talk about how he will use his genius to contribute to the development of Belize like never before,” Shyne rote. “I look forward to working with Kanye, J Prince and Steven Victor to transform Belize like never before.”

J Prince also posted a photo from the trip featuring the guys hanging out in the ocean. Kanye is wearing his sweatshirt, despite being knee deep in the water. “I’m ending 2021 with a bang on Prince Island,” he wrote. “We’re in the water strategizing our future moves for 2022. We love Belize.”

This trip comes following Kanye’s decision to purchase a home directly across the street from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who is residing in the mansion that the two purchased while married. Kim and Kanye are still working out the logistics of their divorce, which Kim filed for in Feb. 2021. However, at the beginning of December, Kim asked a judge to declare her “legally single” while the final proceedings are figured out. Kanye, on the other hand, still seems to have hope that he and Kim will work things out.

Earlier this month, the rapper had a concert with Drake in Los Angeles, and specifically called out Kim during one of the songs. “Baby, I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly,” he sang onstage. However, Kim has been spending quite a bit of time with Pete Davidson lately. While she wants to co-parent with Kanye and have the rapper be in their kids’ lives, she no longer wants a romantic relationship with him. “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” she said in her Dec. 2021 court filing. “I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request. [Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”