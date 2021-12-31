See Pic

Dua Lipa Celebrates NYE With New Neon Bikini Photos: ‘See Ya In 2022’

Dua Lipa
Paul A Hebert/Shutterstock
News Writer

Dua Lipa sizzled in a neon green bikini on New Year’s Eve, splaying out in the sand as she looked forward to 2022. 

Dua Lipa looked stunning in a series of photos on Dec. 31 posted to her Instagram, making a kiss face to the camera as she lay on the beach. The “Levitating” singer posed in a neon green bikini top and orange pants that had a skirt shape on top, showing off her stellar figure at the tropical locale. In subsequent pictures, Dua shared beautiful photos of the water and the beach and also pulled down her pants a bit in a mirror selfie to show orange string bikini bottom and gold belly chain.

The “Physical” singer, 26, is definitely taking some time to celebrate herself and get over her split from boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, 22. She showed that she’s moving on quite nicely (and looking great in the process) while on an island getaway with friends in another series of snaps posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 29, including yet another shot in a sexy green bikini. Dua gave the camera her best kiss face as she showed off the two piece, tying the straps under her arms to avoid those pesky tan lines.

“Living on Island time,” the British-born singer wrote in her caption, adding a shooting star emoji as well as a heart. The bikini was noticeable in the first photo, which she covered with a white Fred Flintstone t-shirt over top. She was also showing off her best smile, enjoying some much-needed “me” time.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at the iHeartRadio Music Festival (Paul A Hebert/Shutterstock).

Dua was feeling green yet again while in St. Barts while she performed for her latest show. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. She opened the set with a remake of “Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.