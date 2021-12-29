Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, Rocks Black Bikini & Dark Lipstick For Sexy Selfie — Photo
Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a sexy selfie on Wednesday, showing off a stylish black bikini and vampy makeup.
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sexy and stunning in a recent Instagram, posting a selfie in a black bikini top to share with her 3.9 million followers. The 52-year-old actress laid on what seemed to be her bed in the black top which was line with gold trim and featured a gold-and-black embellishment in the center, showing off her stunning figure. The Chicago actress gave a Mona Lisa smile for the camera, also showing off a brown lip and slightly vampy eye makeup, her signature raven-colored locks splayed out behind her head.
“Sun’s out” the mother-of-two captioned the post. It wasn’t clear where Catherine was located, although she and husband Michael Douglas, 77, have a house in Spain and could have been on vacation for the holiday.
This isn’t the first time that Catherine showed off her gorgeous bod in a sexy post. Back in July, she posted another video of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit while she stretched on a yacht. The Entrapment star laid out a red towel and showed off her impressive skills as she folded her body like a pretzel, putting her toned legs, arms, and core on full display. While she stretched out, she rocked a halterneck black swimsuit that was lowcut on the sides. Catherine captioned the video, “Easy like Sunday morning.”
Speaking with The Guardian back in 2016, Catherine noted the kinds of pressures on women to be “ageless” in the industry, calling for more diversity in casting across age lines as well as color lines. “I have been in this business since I was nine years old, and have heard the same thing said throughout the different parts of my career,” she stated. “Then, HELLO, I’m in my 40s … and it’s true. It’s not that there aren’t great stories to be told about women in their 40s, its just that the big bosses in Hollywood feel that the demographic of moviegoers are less interested.”
She continued, “There’s talk in Hollywood about diversity right now and it’s a good conversation to be had — and necessary — but when we say diversity, lets mean diversity for actors with ethnic differences, age differences, and sex differences. Let’s go back to the writers, to the filmmakers, and, more importantly, the studios who finance the movies to get them to have projects where diversity has a chance.”