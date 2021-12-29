Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, Rocks Black Bikini & Dark Lipstick For Sexy Selfie — Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a sexy selfie on Wednesday, showing off a stylish black bikini and vampy makeup.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sexy and stunning in a recent Instagram, posting a selfie in a black bikini top to share with her 3.9 million followers. The 52-year-old actress laid on what seemed to be her bed in the black top which was line with gold trim and featured a gold-and-black embellishment in the center, showing off her stunning figure. The Chicago actress gave a Mona Lisa smile for the camera, also showing off a brown lip and slightly vampy eye makeup, her signature raven-colored locks splayed out behind her head.

“Sun’s out” the mother-of-two captioned the post. It wasn’t clear where Catherine was located, although she and husband Michael Douglas, 77, have a house in Spain and could have been on vacation for the holiday.

This isn’t the first time that Catherine showed off her gorgeous bod in a sexy post. Back in July, she posted another video of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit while she stretched on a yacht. The Entrapment star laid out a red towel and showed off her impressive skills as she folded her body like a pretzel, putting her toned legs, arms, and core on full display. While she stretched out, she rocked a halterneck black swimsuit that was lowcut on the sides. Catherine captioned the video, “Easy like Sunday morning.”