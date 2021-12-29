See Pic

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, Rocks Black Bikini & Dark Lipstick For Sexy Selfie — Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
News Writer

Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a sexy selfie on Wednesday, showing off a stylish black bikini and vampy makeup.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sexy and stunning in a recent Instagram, posting a selfie in a black bikini top to share with her 3.9 million followers. The 52-year-old actress laid on what seemed to be her bed in the black top which was line with gold trim and featured a gold-and-black embellishment in the center, showing off her stunning figure. The Chicago actress gave a Mona Lisa smile for the camera, also showing off a brown lip and slightly vampy eye makeup, her signature raven-colored locks splayed out behind her head.

“Sun’s out” the mother-of-two captioned the post. It wasn’t clear where Catherine was located, although she and husband Michael Douglas, 77, have a house in Spain and could have been on vacation for the holiday.

 

This isn’t the first time that Catherine showed off her gorgeous bod in a sexy post. Back in July, she posted another video of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit while she stretched on a yacht. The Entrapment star laid out a red towel and showed off her impressive skills as she folded her body like a pretzel, putting her toned legs, arms, and core on full display. While she stretched out, she rocked a halterneck black swimsuit that was lowcut on the sides. Catherine captioned the video, “Easy like Sunday morning.”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Over 40 In Swimsuits -- Photos Of Jennifer Lopez & More

Italy, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taking in the blazing Italian heat on her luxurious yacht out in the Mediterranean, the German Model Heidi Klum oozed sex appeal, wearing her ever-so-skimpy purple bikini on her sun kissed Italian vacation. Heidi with husband, Tokio Hotel's guitarist Tom Kaulitz put on a truly sultry display, packing on the PDA together with a series of passionate kisses and a grab of her bottom by a rather sexually excitable Tom. As the sun beats down on the passionate couple, Heidi's son Henry was left a little embarrassed by the antics of Heidi and Tom during the rather heated PDA in front of him. Heidi's 17-year old daughter Leni was also on the trip as she soaked up the Italian sunshine with a drink in hand during the sun soaked family trip. Pictured: Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ciao Pix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy. Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine. Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82. Pictured: Penelope Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA -Absolutely fabulous! Helen Hunt shows off her striking beauty while going for a splash in Malibu. Pictured: Helen Hunt

Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns on the red carpet (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

Speaking with The Guardian back in 2016, Catherine noted the kinds of pressures on women to be “ageless” in the industry, calling for more diversity in casting across age lines as well as color lines. “I have been in this business since I was nine years old, and have heard the same thing said throughout the different parts of my career,” she stated. “Then, HELLO, I’m in my 40s … and it’s true. It’s not that there aren’t great stories to be told about women in their 40s, its just that the big bosses in Hollywood feel that the demographic of moviegoers are less interested.”

She continued, “There’s talk in Hollywood about diversity right now and it’s a good conversation to be had — and necessary — but when we say diversity, lets mean diversity for actors with ethnic differences, age differences, and sex differences. Let’s go back to the writers, to the filmmakers, and, more importantly, the studios who finance the movies to get them to have projects where diversity has a chance.”