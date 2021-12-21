Fashion

Iggy Azalea Rocks Fashion Nova Bikini Top In Sexy New Photo

iggy azalea
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Iggy Azalea was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening, as she made a stop for Frozen Greek Yogurt . The stylish rapper wore a Vivienne Westwood Corset, and Jacket along with a Bold Christian Dior Statement necklace . She wore a black face mask to stay safe , and carried a Dior Saddle bag , to complete her stylish look. She took to instagram today to deny any involvement in a lawsuit directed at French Montana's Brother, who hit a man with a car that belonged to Azalea. 22 Jul 2020 Pictured: Iggy Azalea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690320_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lifestyle Director

Iggy Azalea looked sexier than ever when she rocked a triangle bikini top & matching high-waisted cutout pants in a sultry new photo.

Iggy Azalea, 31, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she showed off her incredibly tiny waist and toned abs in a new photo. Iggy posted a photo of herself rocking a green outfit from Fashion Nova captioned, “Last sunny day @fashionnova.”

In the photo, Iggy rocked a green halterneck triangle bikini top that put her toned, rock-hard abs on display. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-waisted pants that were skintight and had cutouts on the side that revealed her tiny waist.

As for her glam, Iggy threw her long platinum blonde hair into a high ponytail, leaving pieces of hair out in the front to frame her face. A nude matte lip, a thick black cat-eye, and massive silver hoop earrings tied her look together.

Iggy is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and just recently she posted a photo of herself in a hot tub rocking a black bathing suit. The suit featured a plunging V-neckline with thick straps that were cut out at the shoulders with white beads. She captioned the photo, “This is what I’m doing all winter long…”

When Iggy isn’t showing off her figure in a swimsuit she is usually wearing some sort of skintight outfit. Just recently she looked amazing when she rocked a skintight Fashion Nova Shake Your Marbles Mini Dress. The mini dress featured thin spaghetti straps while the entire sides and back were cut out. She styled the dress with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.