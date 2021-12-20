Larsa Pippen’s Son, Preston, 19, Towers Over Her During Night Out Together – Photos

Larsa Pippen’s 19-year-old son Preston towered over her as the two headed out in West Hollywood together for a fun night out.

Larsa Pippen, 47, and her son, Preston, 19, headed out to Delilah in West Hollywood on Dec. 19 when they rocked head-to-toe matching monochromatic black outfits. We couldn’t help but notice how tall Preston is and he literally towered over his mom. The genes definitely run in the family considering Preston’s dad and Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, is also super tall.

For the occasion, Larsa opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, skintight black leggings with a tight black crop top. On top of her shirt, she wore a cropped bomber jacket with white long sleeves, a fur collar, and stripes on the sides. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black booties, a black purse, and a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, Preston threw on a pair of baggy black sweatpants with a fitted black hooded Givenchy sweatshirt that had the logo in rainbow on the front paired with gray and white sneakers.

Larsa and Scottie share four kids together – Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13. All four of their kids look just like their parents.

Larsa and Scottie were married for 20 years before the couple officially filed for divorce on Nov. 2, 2018. There was a lot of drama between the couple throughout the years and this wasn’t the first time they decided to split. In fact, they previously filed for divorce back in 2016, before deciding to get back together.

Despite the couple divorcing, they still manage to amicably co-parent their four children, who are all growing up to be adorable and successful kids.