Watch

Tiger Woods Watches Proudly As Son Charlie, 12, Takes Epic Shots At PNC Golf Tournament — Watch

Tiger Woods
Scott Audette/AP/Shutterstock
Tiger Woods of the US hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tournament play runs from 20 September to 23 September. Tour Championship golf tournament & FedEx Cup final, Atlanta, USA - 23 Sep 2018
Tiger Woods smiles while walking on the second green during the second round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, in Orlando, Fla PNC Championship Golf, Orlando, United States - 19 Dec 2021
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Compete at PNC Championship in Orlando.Carlton Golf Club. .Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. 17 Dec 2020 Pictured: Tiger Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA721780_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.

Proud papa! In his first competitive golf back since his harrowing car crash, Tiger Woods hit the links with his 12-year-old son Charlie and they ended up winning second place!

Like father, like son! Tiger Woods beamed with pride as he watched his 12-year-old son, Charlie, hit some incredible shots during the PNC Championship in Orlando over the Dec. 18-19 weekend. The 45-year-old golfing icon got a chance to play alongside his mini-me as the tournament’s unique format pairs major championship winners with their parent or child. Dressed in matching golf shirts and pants, the adorable pair hit the links with determination, but made sure to enjoy some father-son bonding moments as well. “We’re pulling pranks on each other and giving each other some under-the-breath remarks that I’m glad they didn’t capture,” Tiger told reporters at the event.

Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie took over the PNC Tournament in Orlando on December 18, 2021. (Scott Audette/AP/Shutterstock)

Fans couldn’t help but notice how Tiger watched on with amazement as Charlie hit a 20-foot birdie at the No. 4 hole and then witnessed him sink a 60-foot practice putt on the 12th green. No doubt Tiger was in awe of his athletic offspring.  “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Tiger said. “I don’t think any one of us has, three 60-footers going down. One tie, all tie.” The duo would go on to win second place!

It was a momentous return to competitive golf for the gold legend — and that much more special to be able to do it with his son — as Tiger has been mostly off the green to focus on his rehabilitation after his harrowing car accident. Tiger, who shares Charlie with his ex wife Elin Nordegren, had a near fatal crash after his SUV flipped down an embankment in Los Angeles in February. He was left with traumatic injuries to his right leg, open fractures to both his tibia and fibula, a bruised rib cage, and lacerations to his lower front jaw.

Related Gallery

Tiger Woods & Elin's Kids Then & Now: Photos

Tiger Woods, left, smiles as he stands with his daughter Sam, left to right, mother Kultida, and wife Elin Nordegren, next to a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods, during its unveiling inside the the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Jan. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
** FILE ** In this Jan. 21, 2008 file photo, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, wife of Tiger Woods, holds their daughter Sam, as she arrives at a ceremony where a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods was unveiled inside the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif. Even with his golf done for the year, Tiger Woods found something to celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008: His wife is pregnant with their second child. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Tiger Woods, daughter Sam Woods and wife Elin Nordegren, before a NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

While he still needs time to fully recover, the father-son tournament proved how much Tiger would sacrifice to be able to give his child this special moment. “It shows just how much Tiger’s changed and how we all change as we get older,” pro golfer Padraig Harrington told USA Today. “Priority is his family. He wouldn’t play golf this week if it wasn’t for his son.”