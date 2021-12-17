Jonas Brothers & Joe Biden Promote Vaccines With Viral TikTok Video — Watch

The Jonas Brothers stopped by the White House for a special TikTok-esque team-up with President Joe Biden to encourage citizens to get vaccinated.

The Jonas Brothers came to the White House on Friday for a special visit as they teamed up with President Joe Biden for their hilarious take on a recent viral TikTok video where people are discussing president “Byron” and getting vaccinated. The funny video starts with Joe Jonas going “bing bong!” before Nick mouths, “Are you vaccinated?” Then, Kevin pops out of a box and says, “Yes sir!”

The clip then returns to Nick who asks, “Who’s the president, man? Who’s the president?” to which Joe replies, “Byron!” before Kevin, repeats, “Byron!”

The brothers then end the video with Joe asking, “What do you want to tell Joe Biden right now?” Kevin and Nick then do their take on the viral reply: “What’s up baby! Take me out to dinner.” After they finish imitating the original video , Kevin breaks character and asks, “Did we get it?” and the camera then pans to the president, who was “taping” the video, as he says, “We got it!”

What’s more, POTUS himself commented on Nick’s Instagram share of the video, writing, “It’s pronounced Biden guys — thanks for stopping by!”

The move is part of a concerted effort on behalf of the White House to get more people vaccinated as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on — perhaps now more intensely due to the Omicron variant. Over the summer, the White House brought teen superstar Olivia Rodrigo to help encourage young people to get vaccinated. The “Drivers License” singer looked stunning in a pink-and-black-patterned tweed skirt and jacket and helped spread a very important message in the prevention of the coronavirus.

During her visit, Olivia spoke at a press conference about the importance of vaccines, also thanking the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and reporters for helping her get the word out. “I’m beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done, and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” she said. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”