Gwyneth Paltrow Unveils $32K Jungle Gym & $10K Chanel Sled As GOOP X-Mas Gifts For Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop holiday gift guide features some pricey and often bizarre items for the Christmas season. Check out some of the wellness guru’s recommended luxury items here!

Move over Oprah‘s Favorite Things, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s holiday gift guide is here! The Goop founder released a series of holiday gift guides on the Goop website, with a slew of carefully curated luxury goods that have definitely garnered their fair share of attention. There’s the “Ridiculous but awesome” guide which features certain goodies like a $10,500 Chanel sled (only available at Chanel boutiques) and a $36,000 “Bubble gum” play gym for kids from the luxury children’s furniture maker, Circu.

Other items on the list include an in-person Air Jordan sneaker-making class priced at $5,000, a “luxe garden hose set,” worth $307, and an almost $5,000 book on the palace of Versailles with an exclusive tour of the storied French locale. Perhaps our most favorite is the Omakase Berry, or artisanal strawberries described as “exceptionally sweet, cultivated in a first-of-its-kind vertical farm tended by bees and AI robots.” Yes, that’s really what the description is. Eleven strawberries will cost you $50.

The actress turned business mogul, 49, is known for selling outrageous items on her wellness website, which initially made headlines in January 2020 when Gwyneth introduced Goopers to a $75 “vagina” candle for that year’s gift guide. Other mind-scratching items that year included the “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle which sold for $103.

Moreover, capitalizing on the popularity of the gift guides, Gwyneth released a Mother’s Day guide earlier this year, which included a $150 vibrator necklace and a $230 scrunchie, among other things.

In addition to the outlandish items, there are a few pieces and products that are perhaps a bit more reasonably priced — or at least are not outrageously priced. There’s the All-in-One Nourishing Skincare Kit which runs for $85, a ceramic cookware set for $395, a pair of white Arizona Eva Birkenstocks for $45, and a chunky knitted weighted blanket for $250.

There are also, of course, plenty of those sexy gifts the Goop brand is known for in their The Lover’s gift guide, including the infamous vagina-scented candle, a slew of sex toys, and stylish pieces of lingerie. What will you buy this year?