‘Survivor’ Live Blog: 5 Players Fight It Out To Win $1 Million — Live Updates

Five players are left during the finale of season 41 of Survivor. The final five are Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, Deshawn Radden and Erika Casupanan. With just three days left, after an already grueling season, the group has to start over on a new island with no food and no shelter. Erika and Deshawn hash out their feud from the last tribal council, where Deshawn publicly told the tribe that Erika had no plans to bring Heather, her number one ally, to the end of the game.

Understandably, though, Erika is still frustrated, and the next day, Heather makes it clear that she’s upset with Erika. Deshawn insists that he only blew up Erika’s game out of frustration, as he was on the bottom at the previous tribal. At tree mail, the players are all given a phrase to unscramble, which is a clue to an advantage. Then, they have to use the clue to find said advantage.

Erika finds the advantage, which gives her a “small advantage” at the next immunity challenge. The challenge is an obstacle course with a 75-piece puzzle at the end. Erika’s advantage is that her ladders in the obstacle course will have some rungs already built in place, while the other players will need to place all the rungs themselves.

Erika wins the immunity/reward challenge, and chooses Heather to go on the reward with her so they can make amends. She apologizes to Heather and Heather assures her that her hurt feelings are with Deshawn, not Erika. Going into tribal council, Xander has hidden immunity idol that he can’t use past this vote, so he’s safe, along with Erika. Due to Heather not being as big of a threat, the vote is between Ricard and Deshawn.

While Ricard has been a bigger threat throughout most of the game, he also formed a close bond with Erika, Heather and Xander during the last several votes. Plus, it’s clear that Heather and Erika can’t stand Deshawn at the moment. Ricard does everything in his power to convince Erika, Xander and Heather to keep him. He tells Xander that he has a baby due the following week, and they share an emotional moment. It leads Xander to consider using his immunity idol to make a move and save Ricard at the vote.

‘Survivor’ Season 41 — Final 4 Revealed

At tribal, Ricard does whatever it takes. He puts the focus on Deshawn’s ability to win the game, and opens up to the whole group about what he’s missing at home. In the end, Xander decides not to use the idol on Ricard, using it on himself instead (just in case). Ricard gets all four votes (aside from his own) and is sent home, leaving Xander, Heather, Erika and Deshawn as the final four.

The immunity challenge requires the players to walk across an uneven walkway and build a series of blocks to spell out ‘FINAL 3’ on a wobbly platform. Xander is victorious in the challenge, automatically earning his spot in the final tribal council. Now, he has a tough decision to make, though. He will automatically choose one person to bring to the final 3 with him, leaving the other two players to compete in a fire-making competition, with the winner earning the last spot.

While making the decision, Xander thinks that Erika has built the strongest resume, and doesn’t want her to be able to add a fire-making win to that list. He’s also fairly confident that Erika will be able to make fire since she had to do it on exile earlier this season. So, he tells her that he’s going to take her to the final tribal and make Heather and Deshawn fight it out. However, Erika practices making fire just in case, and Xander watches her struggle to do it. Now, he’s second guessing his decision, and considers choosing Erika, who he considers a threat, to make fire so she could possibly be taken out.

‘Survivor’ Season 41 — Final 3 Revealed

In the end, Xander goes with his original decision to take Erika to the final 3, leaving Heather and Deshawn to make fire. After a major comeback, Deshawn beats Heather, making Deshawn, Erika and Xander the final three.

