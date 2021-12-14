Recap

‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Eliminates [SPOILER] After A Night In The Fantasy Suite

michelle young
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - "1801" - Michelle Young's journey to find love begins! Thirty incredible men arrive, hoping to impress Michelle with their charm, wit and dashing good looks, but before the men can attempt to woo her, they'll have to get through hosts and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams first. It may be night one, but the suitors quickly learn it's going to take more than a good limo entrance to win this Bachelorette's heart on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS, MICHELLE YOUNG, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
THE BACHELORETTE - “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” – Get ready for a wild night full of drama, reconciliation and even a few tears, when Michelle’s suitors reunite for the first time. Fifteen of the former housemates will have the chance to work through their differences and attempt to explain their missteps. Though some may accept responsibility for their actions, others have trouble facing the truth. Later, leading lady herself, Michelle, arrives to reconnect with her former beaus, sharing sweet moments with some of her guys, but what will she say to those who seemed to put their worst foot forward? All that, plus a look at the shocking conclusion of Michelle’s journey, a sneak peek of Clayton’s season of “The Bachelor” and everyone’s favorite tradition—bloopers! “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” airs MONDAY, DEC. 6 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, MICHELLE YOUNG, TAYSHIA ADAMS
THE BACHELORETTE - “1807” – It’s hometowns week! In a fun twist this season, Michelle’s final four men are bringing their families to her in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Designed to show off some of the guys’ own hometown stories, their dates are filled with skateboarding, apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of falling in love. With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle knows that tonight’s breakup will be the most difficult of the journey so far, and after seeing some red flags, she begins to wonder if all of her men are ready for love. Just in time, Michelle gets a special visit from two of her best friends, Bri and Serena P., who come to her emotional rescue, helping her navigate the ultimate question—did meeting their families change everything? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) NAYTE, MICHELLE YOUNG, JOE, BRANDON J.
THE BACHELORETTE - “1805” – “The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It’s a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JOE, MICHELLE YOUNG View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Michelle Young broke down in tears as she struggled with deciding who to send home after going to the fantasy suite with all three remaining men on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Joe Coleman was eliminated during the Dec. 14 episode of The Bachelorette, but it was not an easy decision for Michelle Young. This week, Michelle’s final three men — Joe, Nayte OlukoyaBrandon Jones — each had another one-on-one date with the Bachelorette, which ended with the chance to spend the night in the fantasy suite. Going into the date, Joe was looking forward to being as “open as possible” with Michelle after telling her that he was falling in love with her at hometown dates.

“Joe and I have moved at a little bit of a slower pace, which is not a bad thing,” Michelle admitted. “But this engagement is around the corner. Last week, Joe told me that he was falling in love with me. I do feel like I’m right there, and I hope today is going to be that point where I can say I’m falling in love with Joe.”

michelle young joe coleman
Michelle Young and Joe Coleman have a conversation on “The Bachelorette.” (ABC)

During the daytime portion of the date, Michelle saw the “goofy” side of Joe for the first time, and told him that she loved getting to see that part of him. Plus, he admittedly helped her feel less homesick, as they’re both from Minnesota and have bonded over that all season long. However, there was still more that Michelle wanted to find out. “Going into tonight, there’s so much more to learn about him and hopefully that’s what would give me the clarity to see if he could be somebody I could see spending the rest of my life with,” Michelle explained.

Related Gallery

'The Bachelorette': Michelle Young's Hottest PDA Photos With Her Final 3

THE BACHELORETTE - “1805” – “The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It’s a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JOE, MICHELLE YOUNG
THE BACHELORETTE - “1805” – “The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It’s a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) BRANDON J., MICHELLE YOUNG
THE BACHELORETTE - “1805” – “The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It’s a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MICHELLE YOUNG

The pair’s conversation opened up even more at the nighttime date. Joe wanted to make it clear that he was ready for marriage with Michelle. The two discussed potential children and what they want out of the future. They both agreed that they want to make an “impact” in their lives, and Joe gushed that he thinks they’ll make a “powerful couple” in the real world. “Having spent today together has really shown me how much we connect,” Michelle admitted. “And where our similarities are, where we balance each other out. I feel like I got a lot of the answers I was looking for.”

mchelle young
Michelle Young on the Dec. 14 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

Michelle and Joe spent the night together in the fantasy suite, and he told her that he was “falling even more in love with [her] every moment [they’re] together.”  Interestingly, though, Joe didn’t tell Michelle that he was in love with her. In comparison, earlier in the episode, Brandon did express those feelings, and in response, Michelle said that she was “falling in love” with him. With Nayte, Michelle flat out said that she was “in love” with him after he said those three words, as well. So, while Michelle did assure Joe that she “cares” about him and “can see a future” with him, it was telling that she didn’t say the “L word” in any context on their one-on-one. 

At the rose ceremony, Michelle gave her first rose to Nayte, and her second to Brandon, which meant it was officially Joe’s time to go. As she said goodbye to Joe, Michelle was in tears. She praised him once again for pushing himself to open up. “I care about you so much,” she told him. “You have a piece of my heart and I think you always will. I’m sorry. I didn’t want to break your heart.”