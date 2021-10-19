Joe Coleman: 5 Things About The Man Who Michelle Young Knew Before ‘The Bachelorette’

When Michelle Young meets Joe Coleman on the first night of filming ‘The Bachelorette,’ she can’t place where she recognizes him from. It turns out, she had previously slid into his DMs before they were both cast on the show!

A preview for the Oct. 19 premiere of The Bachelorette shows Michelle Young getting quite a surprise when one suitor, Joe Coleman, steps out of the limo to meet her. “You look really familiar,” she tells Joe after getting a look at him. He informs Michelle that he’s from the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” (Minnesota), just like her, but doesn’t expand on whether or not they’ve met in the past. “I really cannot place you,” Michelle tells Joe, as they hug, and he heads inside the mansion. “Have I met you before?”

A shocking turn of events! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IKq0jrKQek — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 18, 2021

Joe plays coy about the situation, and simply tells Michelle, “We’ll see.” As he’s walking away, though, it dawns on her. “Have I slid into your DMs!?” she calls after Joe. “Is your last name Coleman?!” He lets her know that she’s right, and she cracks up as she realizes what’s happening. We’ll have to wait for the full episode to see what happens between these two, but for now, get to know more about Joe below!

1. What Does Joe Do For A Living?

Joe works as a real estate developer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Currently working as a real estate developer, property manager and investor for single family/small multi-family properties in the Minneapolis area,” he says on his LinkedIn. He has worked at the C&S Group LLC since November 2020. Prior to beginning a career in real estate, Joe worked for a computer software program called Infor. He was with the company from the beginning of 2019 until the end of 2020. From 2016-2017, he worked at SportsEngine, a software company designed to help coaches, parents, administrators and more who work with young athletes.

2. Where Did Joe Go To College?

After graduating high school, Joe spent two years at the University of Minnesota, where he majored in Business Marketing. He transferred to Saint Mary’s College of California for his junior year in 2013, majoring in Communications. He then went back to the University of Minnesota, where he double majored in Business and Marketing Education and Communications Studies.

3. Joe Was A College Basketball Player

Joe’s success as a basketball player began in high school, where he led his team, Hopkins High School, to three state championships. He was named Minnesota Mr. Basketball in 2011, during his senior year. Joe then went on to play basketball at the University of Minnesota. He played for the team during his Freshman and Sophomore years, but then opted to withdraw his scholarship and transfer schools when Minnesota changed coaches. “When Coach Smith left, I decided I wanted to go somewhere I could expand my game,” he explained. He redshirted his junior year at Saint Mary’s, and only played one game during the team’s 2014-2015 season. After that, his basketball career ended due to an injury.

4. What Is Joe Looking For In A Woman?

“Basketball was [Joe]’s first true love, [but] he’s now ready to build a life outside of sports and find a wife,” Joe’s Bachelorette bio reads. The 28-year-old says he’s looking for a woman “who is smart, caring, articulate and able to make him laugh.” He also wants “someone with aligning values and hopes they are ready for a family because [he] hopes to have at least three or four kids.”

5. What Is Joe Coleman’s Instagram?

Joe Coleman’s Instagram handle is @JCol3. However, he does not appear to be very active on the site. Before The Bachelorette premiere on Oct. 19, he hadn’t posted since the beginning of April 2021. His last post before that was in October 2019.