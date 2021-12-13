Fashion

Emma Watson Hits The Beach In A Strapless Bikini On Barbados Vacation – Photos

Emma Watson showed off her fabulous figure in a strapless, high-waisted bikini while on vacation at the beach in Barbados.

Emma Watson, 31, looked gorgeous while soaking up the sun on the beach in Barbados on her latest vacation. The Harry Potter actress put her toned figure on full display in a dark red bikini featuring a tiny strapless top with matching high-waisted bottoms. In the new photos, she topped her look off with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

Emma’s bikini was the perfect style for her petite frame and the low-cut top featured a knotted front twist while the back was tied together. Meanwhile, the high-waisted bottoms ended at the top of her waist and were cheeky on the back. On the front, a belt was tied in a bow to the side, adding a feminine flair.

Emma has been on a roll with her outfits lately and if there’s one thing for sure – when she’s not wearing a bikini, she still loves to show some skin. Just recently, she met with Al Gore to discuss climate change when she rocked a head-to-toe green floral Emilia Wickstead outfit that was made out of recycled yarn.

Emma’s top was a cropped cape that just covered her shoulders and ended at her chest, revealing her black bra underneath. She styled the shirt with a matching high-waisted midi skirt that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Meanwhile, just a few days before that, Emma attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in London, wearing a stunning white blouse with black trousers. Emma’s white blouse featured tulle ruffle layers and was made from 10 recycled wedding dresses from Oxfam. The front of the shirt had a lace neckline with cut-out embroidery while the side had an asymmetrical hemline. The best part of her blouse was that the entire back of the dress was cut out, revealing her bare skin.