Emma Watson Meets Al Gore To Discuss Climate Change In Crop Top Made Of Recycled Fabrics

Emma Watson looked absolutely gorgeous wearing a tiny crop top made from recycled materials when she met with Al Gore to discuss climate change.

Emma Watson, 31, is not only super stylish, but she’s also eco-conscious and she proved that when she met with Al Gore to discuss climate change. For the occasion, Emma rocked a head-to-toe green floral Emilia Wickstead outfit that was made out of recycled yarn.

Emma’s top was a cropped cape that just covered her shoulders and ended at her chest, revealing her black bra underneath. She styled the shirt with a matching high-waisted midi skirt that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Emma posted about her outfit and thanked the designer, writing, “Thank you to the loveliest Emilia for making me this beautiful custom piece. It was handmade in London using leftover fabrics consisting of 62% recycled yarn that was locally sourced, woven, and printed in Italy. I will be wearing this a lot!!”

In another photo posted to Emma’s Instagram, she posed with Al as she smiled ear-to-ear. She captioned the picture, “‘Mother Nature is telling us what the truth is about this crisis. I mean, it’s crazy what’s going on. Every night on the TV news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation.’ — @algore.”

Emma has been on a roll lately with her upcycled outfits and just the other day she attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in London on October 17, wearing a stunning white blouse with black trousers.

Emma’s white blouse featured tulle ruffle layers and was made from 10 recycled wedding dresses from Oxfam. The front of the shirt had a lace neckline with cut-out embroidery while the side had an asymmetrical hemline. Meanwhile, the entire back of the dress was cut out, revealing her bare skin.