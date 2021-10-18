Fashion

Emma Watson Stuns In Backless White Top For 1st Red Carpet Appearance In 2 Years — Photos

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Emma Watson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Emma Watson Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, Alexandra Palace, London, UK - 17 Oct 2021
Emma Watson Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, Alexandra Palace, London, UK - 17 Oct 2021
Emma Watson'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' Film premiere, London, Britain - 07 July 2009
Lifestyle Director

Emma Watson looked stunning in a completely backless white top on the red carpet at the Earthshot Prize event in London on Oct. 17.

It has been ages since we’ve seen Emma Watson, 31, grace a red carpet and for her first appearance in two years, she looked drop-dead-gorgeous. The Harry Potter actress attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in London on October 17, wearing a stunning white blouse with black trousers. The appearance marked her first red carpet event since December 2019.

Emma Watson looked gorgeous in a backless white top at the Earthshot Prize event in London on Oct. 17. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

For the event, Emma’s white blouse featured tulle ruffle layers and was made from 10 recycled wedding dresses from Oxfam. The front of the shirt had a lace neckline with cut-out embroidery while the side had an asymmetrical hemline. Meanwhile, the entire back of the dress was cut out, revealing her bare skin.

Emma’s gorgeous top was made out of 10 recycled wedding dresses from Oxfam & she styled it with a pair of black flared trousers. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

She styled the cool white blouse with a pair of fitted, high-waisted black trousers with extremely flared hems. A pair of chunky black boots and tiny dangling earrings completed her super stylish look. Considering this was the first time Emma has been on a red carpet since before the COVID pandemic began, she totally made a comeback in this gorgeous outfit.

Also in attendance at the event were Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kate looked as gorgeous as ever when she donned a fitted, high-neck lavender gown with a gold, sparkly beaded belt cinched around her tiny waist. The rest of the gown flowed out into a pleated skirt and she topped her look off with gi=orgeous curls swept to the side.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a fitted black turtleneck with a pair of fitted black trousers and an emerald green velvet blazer on top.