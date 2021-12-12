Watch

Billie Eilish Is A TikTok Twerking Nurse In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch – Watch

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish in concert, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK - 04 Mar 2019
Billie Eilish LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Not Part of Subs, Premium Rates Apply. Web - 500GBP set price, 100GBP per image. Print - Call for Price. All other territories: Premium Rates Apply - Not Part of Subs, Premium Rates Apply, Call for Price Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock (12212915an) Exclusive - Billie Eilish was seen leaving a photoshoot in Burbank, CA on Tuesday afternoon as she made her first appearance in public since her alleged Racism scandal She recently apologized for Mouthing an Anti-Asian slur in a video that surfaced, but she seemed to miss the mark again on Tuesday, as she wore a Sweatsuit from the brand “Chinatown Market”, who have been notoriously trolled for cultural appropriation of asian culture Exclusive - Billie Eilish is seen getting back to work for the first time since racism scandal, Burbank, California, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Director Michael Chaves and Billie Eilish New Line Cinema 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' special film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 May 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.

Funny girl! Billie Eilish perfected her twerk in a side-splitting parody of TikTok clips as she played a dancing nurse breaking it down in the hospital.

Billie Eilish, 19, proved she can do it all, as she pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live! As both the musical guest and host for the December 11 episode, the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker gave her fans a real treat in front of the live 30 Rockefeller audience. With a slew of Grammys already under her belt, the real surprise from Billie came from the effortless scene-stealing she did in the sketches, none more so than a hilarious twerking nurse on TikTok.

The pre-recorded bit had a simple set up: a rapid-fire scroll through parodies of popular TikTok clips. In it, Billie plays a nurse filming herself performing coordinated dance routines with a co-worker. Billie does a bit of the famous “Renegade” choreography in a hospital room while her patient lays in a bed. Later on, when the scrolling lands back on Billie, she’s twerking for her life while the patient gets in on the act as well.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish played a twerking TikTok nurse on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on December 11, 2021.(NBC/YouTube)

Twerking seemed to be a theme for Billie in the episode, as she also did it during a sketch about a hip-hop inspired musical. Playing the director of a local theater putting on a Christmas show, Billie tried to teach the actors playing the Nativity characters some “street” inspired dance moves to update the production. “When you land I want booty booty… watch me pop my butt! Can everyone see my butt?” Billie asked the cast as she dropped it low. She and her co-director Heidi Gardner then got the actor playing Jesus to twerk in his diaper. But first they had to pad his diaper with some hay to give him more of a “booty”.

Related Gallery

'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 -- PICS

Billie Eilish arriving at Dos Cominos for the Saturday night live after party in New York City.Pictured: Billie EilishRef: SPL5280016 121221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Peter Cruz / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jonathan Majors" Episode 1811 -- Pictured: Musical guest Taylor Swift performs on Saturday, November 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jonathan Majors" Episode 1811 -- Pictured: Musical guest Taylor Swift performs on Saturday, November 13, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Ahead of her SNL appearance, Billie shared the exciting news of her double duty gig to her Instagram, writing, “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM!” This isn’t the first time she has graced the famed Studio 8H, as she was the musical guest for the 45th season premiere back in 2019. During her SNL debut, she stunned the crowd with an iconic performance of “bad guy”.