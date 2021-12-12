Billie Eilish Delivers Stripped Down ‘Happier Than Ever’ On ‘SNL’ Before Rocking Out

Billie Eilish ditched the usual ‘SNL’ stage set-up for a guitar supported version of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with her brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish, 19, returned for her second performance on Saturday Night Live! The almost-birthday girl, who turns 20 on Dec. 18, slayed once again as she sang “happier than ever.” She delivered a stripped down version of the song, supported by older brother Finneas, 24. The performance opened with Billie seated on a neutral colored chair as she opened with the lyrics. She kept her ensemble simple with oversized jeans, a black long sleeve and Converse sneakers.

As the performance went on, the camera changed angles to reveal she was indeed performing on-stage at Studio 8H. Things took a drastic turn as Finneas and Billie rocked out for the latter half of the song, where Billie called out a past lover. “I don’t relate to you/‘Cause I’d never treat me this bad…And I don’t talk s— about you on the internet/Never told anyone anything bad,” she crooned before jumping up and down to the music.

The GRAMMY winner dropped her second album Happier Than Ever on July 20, and debuted a new look at the same time. Billie shocked fans with her new blonde look and sexy clothes for the cover of British Vogue, marking a new era for the singer (she recently dyed her hair back dark). She also released documentary The World’s a Little Blurry in Feb. 2021 ahead of the release via Apple TV+.

“‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’” she said of her corset cover to the fashion magazine, seemingly predicting public perception of it being released. The photos marked the first time fans would see Billie ditch her usual designer-meets-tom boy look and embrace a more feminine style.

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” she said to British Vogue. “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f— it – if you feel like you look good, you look good,” she added of her body positive message.