‘SNL’ Set To Mock ‘SATC’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That…’s Jaw Dropping Peloton Scene

One particular scene (and a major spoiler) from ‘And Just Like That…’ has made headlines all week — and ‘SNL’ has taken note!

Saturday Night Live is known to react to major pop culture events, and this week’s premiere of Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… is no exception. Whether you watched or not, it was impossible to miss headlines of the episodes major spoiler: Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big dies while working out on a Peloton machine — and the storyline is about to get a comedic makeover thanks to Lorne Michaels and the SNL gang.

“The cast have been working on a And Just Like That… skit and commercials and digital shorts ideas,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that the scene will also pop-up on Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che. “Colin and Michael have been testing some jokes for Weekend Update in the show on the reveal of how they killed off Big. The cast has been throwing around tons of ideas and it looks like the consensus is that Peloton is going to get the brunt of all the jokes and one thing on the show will be devoted to it. It is a situation where the best idea will win,” the source added.

The unexpected and devastating scene took place in the final minutes of the HBO Max reboot. Noth’s John James “Big” Preston decided on an at-home workout with instructor Allegra (played by Jess King) while Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie is at a musical recital for Charlotte’s daughter Lily. Upon returning home and calling out for her husband, she discovers him on the floor and immediately rushes to his side. “And just like that, Big died,” Carrie narrates.

This week’s SNL is set to be a major return back after a hiatus: fan favorite Kate McKinnon makes her season debut after having several months to film the Tiger King inspired series on Peacock. Billie Eilish, 19, is also returning to Studio 8H — marking her second appearance as musical guest and first as host. Eilish is among one of the youngest ever to hold the honor of pulling double duty (Britney Spears holds the record at 18).