See Pic

Marc Anthony Links Arms With Model GF While Out After Ex J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Courtside PDA

Marc Anthony, Madu Nicola
Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com
©2010 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 Los Angeles, Nov 18 2010 JENNIFER LOPEZ and MARC ANTHONY were spotted at a press conference in West Hollywood, CA. The ?Waiting for Tonight? songstress and the ?I Need to Know? crooner were in the house to announce their new partnership with Kohl?s department stores. According to a report, they?ll design a new line of lifestyle fashion, set to include men?s and women?s apparel as well as home decor. PGmsn68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR54739_15.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony arrive at the premiere of The Back-up Plan at Regal Cinema South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. 14 Apr 2010 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez; Marc Anthony. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489045_046.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez join her ex Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Raffaella Modugno to cheer on daughter Emme at cross-country meet in Miami, Florida. 18 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez; Marc Anthony. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA507134_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2011 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony arrive at the Samsung Hope for Children Gala at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York City on June 7, 2011. SPNY (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR32192_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The singer was bundled up, as he went out for dinner in New York City with his gorgeous girlfriend Madu Nicola.

Marc Anthony looked like he was trying to keep a low profile, while out and about in New York. He and his girlfriend Madu Nicola had a night on the town on Thursday December 9, as they walked arm-in-arm together. Madu looked absolutely smitten by the 53-year-old Grammy-winner in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The night out was three months after the couple made their debut at the Billboard Latin Music awards in September.

Marc and Madu looked cozy as they walked in New York. (Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com)

Madu and Marc braved the cold, and the “Pa’lla Voy” singer was dressed in an appropriately warm outfit. He sported a beige coat, over a blue sweatshirt and jeans, along with a pair of Nike sneakers. Marc bundled up with a gray scarf, black leather gloves, and he completed his outfit with a blue baseball cap and sunglasses. Madu stunned in an all-black outfit with a tan coat over it and a matching black scarf, as she held her boyfriend’s arm. She was all smiles, as the pair headed out after dinner.

The couple’s outing came two days after Marc’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Ben Affleck had a courtside NBA date to watch Ben’s hometown team, the Boston Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers at LA’s Staples Center. J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, got cozy as they enjoyed the basketball game. The “I’m Real” singer and Good Will Hunting actor rekindled their relationship in April 2021, almost 20 years after they first dated in the early aughts.

Related Gallery

Marc Anthony's Kids: See Photos Of The Grammy Winner's Children

Ryan Adrian Muniz, recording artist Marc Anthony and Cristian Marcus Muniz arrive on the red carpet for the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 17, 2016. Latin Grammy Awards, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 17 Nov 2016
Jennifer Lopez Leaves Jennifer Klein's Day Of Indulgence With Daughter Emme In Brentwood Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Emme Maribel Muniz Ref: SPL5246139 150821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz and Alex Rodriguez Pegasus World Cup, Hallandale Beach, Florida, USA - 25 Jan 2020

Marc and Madu made their first appearance as a couple at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. (Marta Lavandier/AP/Shutterstock)

J.Lo and Marc were married from 2004 to 2014, and the couple share their 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. Shortly after Jennifer and Ben started dating again, the singer met up with her former husband for a coffee date. As Bennifer’s relationship heated up over the summer, a source close to Marc revealed his feelings about their relationship to HollywoodLife in July. “Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy,” the source said. “He’s fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they’ll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other’s wants and needs and make it work.”