John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!

Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.

The post also included a 9-second snippet of the song, where Ella’s impressive piano-playing skills are showcased, as well as her sultry, perfectly-pitched voice. “Dizzy, a little bit whoa / Oh baby when you’re near me,” Ella can be heard cooing. She previously teased the song during a clip shared to Instagram on November 27, where her fans got a bigger taste of the soulful ballad, as she played almost 50 seconds of Dizzy. “There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous). Hope you like it!” she wrote.

Her Pulp Fiction-star pops sure liked it! At the top of Ella’s comment section, John wrote, “I’m so very proud of you Ella, it’s amazing! Your thrilled Dad!” But that should come as no surprise to fans, as John often gushes about his eldest child. When it was announced Ella would be following in his acting footsteps after landing a coveted role in an upcoming film, the proud papa couldn’t contain himself. “Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, ‘Get Lost,’” the Grease alum captioned a July 29 Instagram snap of Ella. “I’m a very proud dad!”

Ella’s younger brother must be proud too! Benjamin, who recently celebrated his 11th birthday, is frequently snapped in adorable photographs alongside his big sis. John and Kelly — who died in 2020 after battling breast cancer — shared both Ella and Benjamin. They were also parents to son Jett, who tragically died at the age of 16 in 2009.