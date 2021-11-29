John Travolta Gushes Over 21-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s ‘Amazing’ Singing & Piano Playing

Ella Bleu Travolta, 21, was ‘nervous’ to share her new song, which will be out ‘next year’, on Instagram. But she posted it, and fans are loving the new track.

John Travolta, 67, and late wife Kelly Preston‘s 21-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta debuted her new song on Instagram — proving that talent clearly runs in the family! On Nov. 27, Ella posted a video to her social media, which showed her playing the piano and singing. In the caption, she wrote, “There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous. Hope you like it!”

As fans quickly took to the comment section to applaud her musical talent, Ella’s Pulp Fiction actor dad — whose wife Kelly Preston died in 2020 after battling breast cancer — made sure to let her know that he was her biggest fan! At the top of the comment section of Ella’s post, John wrote, “I’m so very proud of you Ella, it’s amazing! Your thrilled Dad! ❤️❤️❤️”

On Friday, Nov. 26 — just one day after Thanksgiving — John took to his own Instagram to share a snippet of his very intimate holiday celebration with Ella and his 12-year-old son, Benjamin. In the caption to an Instagram video, which was shared with John’s 3.7 Million followers, he wrote, “I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year. I appreciate it. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Here’s a glimpse of our Thanksgiving!” In the video, the family of three is seen enjoying a full turkey dinner, followed by a game of ping pong.

It is no secret that John is extremely proud of both of his children with Kelly, who he was married to for 40 years prior to her passing. In 2019, John revealed to People Magazine that Ella was following in the footsteps of her parents by pursuing a career in acting. At the time, she was doing a movie called The Poison Rose, starring Morgan Freeman, 84. When asked about her aspiring career, John told the outlet, “She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that’s a valid contribution.”