John Travolta Shares His ‘Personal’ Experience With Grief 9 Mos. After Wife Kelly Preston Dies

‘Grease’ star John Travolta has opened up about the loss of his ‘beautiful wife’ Kelly Preston, who passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

John Travolta, 67, has discussed his grieving process, after his wife Kelly Preston tragically passed away in July 2020. The Grease actor revealed that mourning was a “personal” process in a candid new interview with Esquire Spain. “I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal. Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing,” he explained. Kelly sadly passed away after a two year battle with breast cancer.

“This is different from someone else’s journey,” John added. “The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours. That’s my experience.” He also said life was about the “journey”, explaining, “Life is movement and a journey, what you leave behind in people, I guess that’s your legacy. How they interpret my life will be different for each one. And that’s fine, because that will be me. The best thing I do is try to get to that part of life that allows me to enjoy it, and that joy is experiencing dance, music … and people.”

The actor, who shared his children Ella, 21, and Ben, 10, with Kelly, said he wanted to focus on bettering them. “I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives. It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten years old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him.”

Back in the summer of 2020, John delivered the sad news of Kelly’s death. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John wrote, alongside a photo of Kelly. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.” The actress was just 57 years old when she lost her battle with breast cancer on July 12. She had been privately fighting the cancer for two years.