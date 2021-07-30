John Travolta Gushes He’s A ‘Proud Dad’ Of Daughter Ella, 21, As She Embarks On Acting Career

Like father, like daughter. John Travolta shared a photo of Ella Travolta as she began filming her new movie, and the ‘Saturday Night Fever’ star said he couldn’t be more ‘proud.’

Ella Bleu Travolta is going into the family business. The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston is working on a new movie, and John, 67, took a moment to celebrate the first big step in what is hopefully a long and rewarding career. “Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, ‘Get Lost,’” the Face/Off actor captioned a July 29 Instagram photo of Ella. “I’m a very proud dad!”

A day before John’s sweet tribute, Ella posted a video on her account where she told fans that she was in Budapest, Hungary, to film Get Lost. “I’m so excited to be here. Amazing cast. Amazing crew. I can’t wait to share it with you guys, and I’ll keep you posted.” She also said that she was “so honored and happy to begin this adventure on such a wonderful project.”

As Ella and John said, Get Lost is a modern-day reimagining of Alice In Wonderland with the creatures turned into human characters, according to Deadline. Ella will play Alicia/Alice, who “goes on a wildly magical trip into the wonderland that is Budapest.” Ella’s character is s backpacking through Europe to fulfill her mother’s last wish, and “a chance encounter with a strange girl forces Alicia to go on a mind-bending overnight adventure.” She not only meets a mysterious young man, but a whole “menagerie of individuals that take her on an odyssey that will open her heart and mind.” Directed by Daniela Amavia, the film also stars James Cromwell, Henriette Confurius, Jan Luis Castellanos, Edouard Philipponnat, and Abby Corrigan.

Ella was last seen working alongside her father in 2019’s The Poison Rose. The film also featured Morgan Freeman, Brendan Fraser, Kat Graham, Peter Stormare, and Famke Janssen. Ella also worked with her dad on a 2021 Super Bowl commercial for Scots Miracle-Gro Super Bowl, where she and John recreated his dance moves from Grease.

While it’s not every day that John shares photos of Ella and his son, Benjamin Travolta, 10, he has been quite active on social media this year. In March, John shared a picture of Ben holding his new cat, Crystal. In April, John posted a picture of Ella on her 21st birthday, calling her “the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know.” In June, all three got together for a rare family selfie. “Happy Father’s Day, everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children – thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers.”