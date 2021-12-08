Cardi B Rocks Skintight Sparkly Pink Dress At People’s Choice Awards — Photos

Cardi B dazzled in a sparkling pink dress at the ‘People’s Choice Awards,’ presenting actress Halle Berry with her ‘People’s Icon’ award.

Cardi B looked positively stunning on Tuesday when she strutted her stuff at the People’s Choice Awards in a form-fitting, sparkling pink dress. The “Money” rapper showed off her show-stopping curves in the bustier-style gown which featured a sweetheart neckline and was covered in square-shaped sequins. The mother-of-two opted for a signature Cardi look for her hair, wearing it dark and beautifully curled while pairing the dress with strappy silver heels and minimal jewelry.

The “WAP” rapper presented actress Halle Berry with her “People’s Icon” award at the event, and the two shared some sweet photos together backstage. Halle, for her part on the red carpet, echoed her Catwoman past in a blue sparkling, skin-tight jumpsuit that zipped down to show off her décolletage. She accessorized her look with silver pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps and dazzling drop Djula earrings, pulling her hair up in a structured, yet tousled bun.

While accepting her award, Halle shouted out her little ones in a tender speech. “My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo — I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys,” she said.

Cardi seemed to be the perfect person to present Halle with her award, since the two have become quite the BFFs lately. Back in November the pair came together for a video called “5 Rounds.” During the segment, Cardi dished about how she met the actress. “[L]et me tell you this tea,” Cardi tweeted, “her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.” We’d chuckle at the unexpected comment, but with Cardi, expect the unexpected!