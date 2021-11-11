News

Cardi B Gushes Over Halle Berry’s Super ‘Soft’ Skin: I Wanted To ‘Bite Her Shoulder’

Cardi B
Emma Roberts Attends Paris Hilton’s Wedding Without Garrett Hedlund, Holds Hands With Another Man
Cardi B. arriving at the 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' exhibition opening held at the Museum of Fine Arts in Paris, France on September 28, 2021.
Cardi B poses up a storm out at Paris Fashion Week. 28 Sep 2021
Cardi B poses up a storm out at Paris Fashion Week. 28 Sep 2021
Evening Writer

Cardi B showed her enthusiasm for Halle Berry after the two sat down in a video segment to dish on some ‘spicy topics,’ saying how ‘soft’ the actress’ skin was.

Cardi B and Halle Berry … new BFFs? The pair we didn’t know we needed came together for a video called “5 Rounds,” after which Cardi dished about meeting the actress. “[L]et me tell you this tea,” Cardi tweeted, “her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.” We’d laugh about the unexpectedly hilarious comment, but honestly, do we expect anything less for Cardi B? 

For the segment, the pair sat down to discuss “spicy topics” as Halle captioned the video posted to her Instagram, dishing on everything from “biggest purchases” to “favorite sex positions.” The duo were kiki-ing for laughs, but were also promoting Halle’s upcoming Netflix film, Bruised, for which Cardi co-executive produced the soundtrack — one that features an all-female hip hop roster. The flick is set to release Nov. 19.

Cardi B
Cardi B (Neil Warner/MEGA)
For one of the “rounds” Cardi asked Halle who she would never work with again. After a nervous laugh Halle somewhat dodged the question answering, “There’s a few!” Halle also proudly admitted she dated a celebrity the tabloids never knew about while Cardi shared that “many” big-time celebrities have slid in to her DMs. Excuse us — who exactly are you talking about ladies?! Halle also shared a clip from the video to her Twitter, writing: “I’m still crying at this.”
Halle Berry
Halle Berry (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

This wasn’t the first time Cardi totally geeked about a new celebrity pal. On Nov. 5, the “WAP” rapper took to Twitter to share a clip of herself meeting Twilight star Robert Pattinson. “Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!” she captioned the five-second clip as the actor slipped into her selfie.

“Come on. Look at my friend, guys,” Cardi exclaimed in the clip, before Robert pops his head into frame and smiles, then poking his tongue out. “Ahh,” she screams at the end of the video, rocking a flawlessly made up face and stunning jewelry. The actor looked just as thrilled to meet the “I Like It” hitmaker during the rendezvous!