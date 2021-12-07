Watch

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter, 3, Scowls Through Holiday Show In Adorable Video — Watch

Gabrielle union
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share some PDA as they get ready to board a private jet after attending President Obama's birthday party in Martha's Vineyard. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 8 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union stuns in all white as she steps out for a romantic dinner date with her husband Dwyane Wade at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

Kaavia James Union Wade looked like she wasn’t ready for Christmas, as her mom filmed her at a cute Christmas show.

There’s still plenty of time to get into the holiday spirit! Gabrielle Union shared a hilarious video of her daughter Kaavia James looking like she’s not thrilled about being part of a holiday show. Gabrielle, 49, posted the sweet clip to her Instagram on Saturday December 4, and even though Kaavia looked a little grumpy to be part of the show, it was still a super cute moment for her mom to share.

In the clip, Kaavia didn’t look like she was in the holiday spirit. She looked a little grumpy as she gave parents in the audience high fives. Even though she was scowling through out the clip, she still looked adorable in her festive holiday costume, which consisted of a red and white dress and a candy cane themed headband. Gabrielle also showed that she thought her daughter’s facial expressions were hilarious. “They say the holiday season is upon us. Kaavia James disagrees,” she wrote, including a bunch of laughing emojis.

Gabrielle has shared tons of cute videos of Kaavia, and the She’s All That star has shown how hilarious her daughter can be. The Christmas clip wasn’t the first time that Kaavia has acted shady to her mom. Back in June, Gabrielle shared a clip of her little girl sitting on her stomach, before Kaavia put a piece of paper over her mom’s mouth and said, “You stink” to her. Kaavia also once hilariously drove a toy car into her mom to try to get out of nap time, in a silly TikTok.

Gabrielle cradles Kaavia at the Kid’s Choice Awards. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Gabrielle Union's Sexiest Pics

Gabrielle UnionCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Gabrielle Union seen at Live With Kelly & Ryan in New York City'Live with Kelly and Ryan' TV show, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Gabrielle UnionVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020Wearing Giambattista Valli

Besides the funny videos of Kaavia, Gabrielle has also shown adorable videos of her daughter dressed up for various holidays and other occasions. Kaavia sported bunny ears and a colorful outfit, while Gabrielle celebrated Easter with the family on March 25. She showed her little girl sweetly searching for Easter eggs with family friends. The You Got Anything Stronger? author also shared a video of her “lion queen,” dressed as Nala from The Lion King and giving her best roar, while songs from the Disney classic played in the background in an April clip.