Sam Asghari Twerks For Britney Spears As She Raps ‘Baby Got Back’ In A British Accent — Watch

Work it! After joking he was ‘bitten’ and ‘needed a doctor,’ Sam Asghari revealed his stuffed booty area as he danced for fiancée Britney Spears.

Sam Asghari, 28, showed off the dance moves we didn’t know he had! While on a getaway for fiancée Britney Spears‘ milestone 40th birthday, the fitness trainer hilariously twerked in a video shared to his Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 3. It all started after he walked into a hotel room wearing just his boxers, announce he needed “a doctor” because he had a “bug bite in my a–.”

“I have a bug bite in my a– and I can’t stop shaking it,” he added as he turned around to reveal his stuffed derrière region. Sam then began to twerk as Britney laughed, saying, “Baby, that’s horrible!” Right on how, the “Toxic” singer dropped some bars as she began rapping Sir Mix A Lot‘s iconic hit “Baby Got Back” — with a British accent! “I like big butts and I cannot lie/you other brothers can’t deny/when a girl walks in with an itty bitty waist and a round thing in your face you get sprung,” Britney hilariously recited from the early ’90s hip-hop song.

It’s so nice to see the couple enjoying their well-deserved to Mexico getaway less than a month after Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship came to an end. The international vacation also marks the first time the Crossroads star has left the United States in over a decade, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Since the trip began, fans have also began to speculate that the couple, who got engaged in September, are married! Sam curiously referred to Britney as his “wife” in a recent caption, sharing photos of the two kissing on Dec. 2.

“I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” Sam wrote, marking the Sagittarius’ birthday. “Everyday is your birthday my queen…Happy 1st birthday to my wife… #dec2nd @britneyspears,” he added. The two haven’t confirmed any nuptials just yet, however, Britney has taken to social media to talk about her wedding — including asking fans about where they think the couple should tie the knot. Potential options? Italy, Greece, Australia or at-home in the U.S. — New York City, to be exact.