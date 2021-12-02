Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Shows Off Baby Bump In New Photos

Model Diamond Brown shared new photos of her baby bump while submerged in a bathtub with flowers.

Diamond Brown, the model who was rumored to be romantically linked to Chris Brown in 2019, shared some ethereal new maternity photos, as seen here, on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The model shared a series of rustic photos of herself submerged in a tub while in a white dress, one filled with white daisies. She called her baby her “little soulmate” in the caption.

Diamond first shared news of her pregnancy in September. She shared her maternity photoshoot on Instagram, taken near the ocean in Honolulu, Hawaii. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is,” she captioned the post.

The model has yet to publicly reveal the identity of her baby’s father, although fans have speculated that the baby could possibly be Chris’, leaving excessive comments under Diamond’s posts that read “Young CB coming soon” and “baby breezy is almost here.” HollywoodLife previously reached out to Chris and Diamond’s reps for comment, but has not heard back.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Diamond had a baby shower in Los Angeles. She shared a photo of herself on a rattan chair surrounded by balloons, a giant bear, and massive blocks that spell out “baby” on Instagram on Nov. 7. “Today was such a beautiful day,” Diamond captioned the post. “Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!”

Whether the fan speculation has any validity or not, Chris is already a father to two children. The singer shares daughter Royalty, 7, with ex Nia Guzman, and son Aeko, 2, with ex Ammika Harris. Sources previously told HL that Chris tries his best to maintain his relationship with his children, especially Aeko, who resides in Germany with mom Ammika. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance,” one source said.

“He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc,” the source continued, while another source added, “Chris and his responsibility as a father for Aeko is very important even from such a distance. It is absolutely tough dealing with it because Chris and Ammika don’t always see eye to eye, but Chris makes every intention to be in contact with his son.”