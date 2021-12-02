See Pics

Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Shows Off Baby Bump In New Photos

chris brown
DFree/Shutterstock
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Model Diamond Brown shared new photos of her baby bump while submerged in a bathtub with flowers.

Diamond Brown, the model who was rumored to be romantically linked to Chris Brown in 2019, shared some ethereal new maternity photos, as seen here, on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The model shared a series of rustic photos of herself submerged in a tub while in a white dress, one filled with white daisies. She called her baby her “little soulmate” in the caption.

Diamond first shared news of her pregnancy in September. She shared her maternity photoshoot on Instagram, taken near the ocean in Honolulu, Hawaii. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is,” she captioned the post.

The model has yet to publicly reveal the identity of her baby’s father, although fans have speculated that the baby could possibly be Chris’, leaving excessive comments under Diamond’s posts that read “Young CB coming soon” and “baby breezy is almost here.” HollywoodLife previously reached out to Chris and Diamond’s reps for comment, but has not heard back.

Related Gallery

Chris Brown & His Kids: See Their Epic Moments Together

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - R&B star Chris Brown plays the doting father, as he holds his baby son Aeko with baby mother Ammika Harris following behind, holding a baby bottle. Chris looked casual wearing his North Face jacket, yellow cap, jeans and his protective face mask as he showed off some bling with his flash designer watch. The British singer Rita Ora was also spotted looking a little inconspicuous wearing her black PVC puffer jacket and designer Chanel handbag trying to hide from the cameras and also showing off her wealth, with her hands full of gold rings on each finger as the gang left separately from a venue in London's Soho. Pictured: Chris Brown - Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SOUTHPAW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Royalty Brown and Chris Brown62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Chris Brown, Royalty Brown. Chris Brown, left, and Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Diamond had a baby shower in Los Angeles. She shared a photo of herself on a rattan chair surrounded by balloons, a giant bear, and massive blocks that spell out “baby” on Instagram on Nov. 7. “Today was such a beautiful day,” Diamond captioned the post. “Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!”

 

Whether the fan speculation has any validity or not, Chris is already a father to two children. The singer shares daughter Royalty, 7, with ex Nia Guzman, and son Aeko, 2, with ex Ammika Harris. Sources previously told HL that Chris tries his best to maintain his relationship with his children, especially Aeko, who resides in Germany with mom Ammika. “Although Chris can’t always be with his son in person, he goes above and beyond to connect with Aeko on a regular basis despite their distance,” one source said.

“He loves seeing photos and videos of his son, FaceTiming, etc,” the source continued, while another source added, “Chris and his responsibility as a father for Aeko is very important even from such a distance. It is absolutely tough dealing with it because Chris and Ammika don’t always see eye to eye, but Chris makes every intention to be in contact with his son.”