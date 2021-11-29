Hailee Steinfeld Smolders In Black Jumpsuit For The 2021 Fashion Awards In London

The ‘Hawkeye’ actress was absolutely gorgeous, as she attended the London award show, which honors those who have made a great impact to the world of fashion.

What better place to show off a killer outfit than London’s Fashion awards? While many people dressed to the nines for the ceremony, Hailee Steinfeld showed off a sexy black jumpsuit for the ceremony on Monday November 29. The 24-year-old Hawkeye star rocked the one-piece, which looked like it was made of either leather or latex, with a simple white spotted design all over it to the ceremony.

The open-backed jumpsuit was the totality of Hailee’s amazing outfit. Other than the catsuit, she rocked a pair of black high heels and accessorized with some simple earrings. While teh black outfit may have stolen the show, Hailee still looked naturally stunning, as she walked the red carpet for the event, which also had stars like Kate Beckinsale, Dua Lipa, and Kris Jenner as guests.

The jumpsuit is only the latest great outfit that the True Grit actress has worn to a red carpet event. She’s worn tons of sexy outfits to premiere events for her latest role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. She sported a Christmas-appropriate mini dress to the Marvel show’s London premiere on November 11. Hailee also rocked a bandeau crop top with a high-waisted skirt to the series’ premiere. She also went for an all-white look, as she dyed her hair bleach blonde and wore a mini-dress fit for a queen to the 2021 Met Gala on September 14.

Of course, Hailey’s eye-catching looks aren’t just reserved for the red carpet! She also posed in a gorgeous, glimmering rhinestone bikini for Cosmopolitan‘s December/January cover. She also spoke about getting her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the cover story interview. “I hadn’t gotten a ‘you got the job’ call in a minute. My mom was on the phone and I started crying in the back seat of the car. I was like, ‘Wow, this is so wild,'” she said.