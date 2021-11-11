Fashion

Hailee Steinfeld Glows In Glittery, Strapless Mini Dress At London ‘Hawkeye’ Screening

Hailee Steinfeld looked stunning in a strapless glitter embroidered mini dress with pants at the London screening of her new show, ‘Hawkeye.’

Hailee Steinfeld, 24, has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new Disney+ show, Hawkeye, and her press looks have been nothing short of fabulous. The actress absolutely slayed the red carpet at a London screening for the new Marvel show on Nov. 11, when she rocked a strapless bedazzled mini dress with pants.

Hailee Steinfeld looked fabulous at a London screening for her new Disney+ show, 'Hawkeye,' on Nov. 11.

Hailee opted to wear a Richard Quinn Spring 2022 ensemble featuring a strapless mini dress that had a low-cut sweetheart neckline covered in baby pink satin and fastened with crystals in the center. The rest of the dress had a corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist while the skirt was ruffled.

Hailee opted to wear a stunning Richard Quinn Spring 2022 ensemble featuring a bedazzled floral mini dress with a pair of black, pleated trousers underneath.

The entire mini dress was covered in pretty white and green floral embroidery covered in sequins. She styled the top with a pair of straight-leg black pleated trousers, over-the-elbow white gloves, and dazzling Chopard jewels. A sleek updo featuring a high bun and hair swept to the side, tied her look together.

Hailee has been slaying her outfits lately while promoting the show and each look gets better and better. Just yesterday, she rocked a head-to-toe gray Emilia Wickstead Fall 2021 ensemble featuring a tiny, spaghetti strap crop top with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt. A long gray peacoat and a pair of black leather Manu Atelier Duck Boots completed her look.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Hailee was the special guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, when she wore a fabulous teal Sergio Hudson Fall 2021 suit. She donned an oversized plunging blazer with nothing underneath, paired with the matching baggy trousers. A thick black leather belt cinched in her tiny waist.