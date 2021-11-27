Hailey Baldwin Licks Her Fingers In Sexy Ad For Justin Bieber’s Drew House – See Photos

Hailey Baldwin showed off her streetwear style in this stunning new campaign shot by Amber Asaly!



Hailey Baldwin, 25, is one of the world’s most sought after super models — and she just proved why! The blonde beauty was front and center in husband Justin Bieber‘s latest campaign for his Drew House line which was shot by the talented Amber Asaly. Hailey glowed as she rocked a number of streetwear looks, including one where she licked her fingers by a pool.

“me 4 @drewhouse shot by @amberasaly,” Hailey captioned a series of photos shared to her Instagram account, posted on Friday, Nov. 26. The fashion looks for the campaign included eccentric prints, such as a burgundy striped sweater paired with leopard pants for the first look. In another, she sported a lime green button down with a white t-shirt and sweatpants, adding a dash of yellow with Drew House’s signature smiley face slippers.

She later removed the oversized green shirt to reveal that the t-shirt read, “I Love Drew” — a nod to her Canadian-born husband, who’s middle name is Drew. Justin launched his streetwear brand to much fanfare back in 2019 with artist Gianpiero and friend Ryan Good.

As always, Hailey’s skin was on point for the shoot: the beauty is known for her regimented skincare routine, which she’s talked about on her series The Biebers on Facebook Watch, as well as her own YouTube channel. She starts her evening routine with a double cleanse to remove dirt and makeup from the day. “My standard when I’m getting into bed is that if I’m not looking like a glazed doughnut, I’m not doing the right thing,” she joked before applying a serum and moisturizer.

The 25-year-old is also set to release her own line, Rhode Beauty, in the new year. She trademarked the brand in Feb. 2021, and finally confirmed to inquiring followers that they can expect to see products from her in 2022. “OK, I’m not going to be shady about it…Rhode has been in the works for a very long time, and it is getting so close. It is coming in 2022, and I am very excited,” she confirmed via a YouTube Q&A session on Nov. 22.