Madonna, 63, Rocks Mesh Shirt & Leather Jacket In Fierce New Photos

Madonna looked super sexy when she wore a sheer mesh shirt tucked into distressed jeans with a leather jacket on top in a slew of sexy new photos.

When it comes to Madonna, 63, there’s one thing for sure – she always manages to look sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she posted a slew of sexy new photos. Madonna posted a video to Instagram that was a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a completely see-through black mesh shirt. Under her shirt, she rocked a black bralette and she tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans. You can see the photos, HERE.

The jeans were light wash and completely distressed and she added a black leather jacket on top that was decorated with a silver-studded Playboy bunny. She topped her look off with a black leather captain hat, a ton of layered diamond necklaces and jewels, and a pair of black leather platform booties. Madonna captioned the video, “Don’t Make Me spell it Out………! #raw #hardcandy @moschino @balenciaga.”

Madonna is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and just the other day she opted to wear yet another leather ensemble. She posted a slideshow of pictures with the caption, “Wandering around my house at Night……. looking for my Angels, to console me…….Art and Nature. #artbyrhed.”

In the photos, the singer opted to wear a tight, black patent leather trench coat which was tied around her waist, cinching it in. Underneath the jacket, she went topless and she styled the coat with a pair of black leggings, over-the-knee black leather boots, and a black leather hat.