Madonna, 63, Transforms Into Harley Quinn & Looks Identical To Her On Halloween

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Deputy Editor of New York City

Look out, Margot Robbie! Madonna looked just like the actress in character as Harley Quinn when she dressed up as the comic book character for Halloween.

Madonna went all-out for her 2021 Halloween costume, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE! The singer dressed up as comic book character, Harley Quinn, and she totally nailed it. She rocked sequined shorts and a low-cut, cropped t-shirt, along with a red and blue bomber jacket. Her blonde hair was pulled back into pigtails — one pink and one blue — and she wore fishnet stockings on her legs. The look was complete with platform boots and a bat in one hand.

Madonna posted a series of photos of herself in the costume. There were close-up shots, as well as full-length looks of the ensemble. Her cat eye makeup with rose gold eye shadow was on-point, and she had Harley’s signature, small heart drawn on her face. Needless to say, she totally nailed it, and completely resembled Margot Robbie, who played Harley in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

Madonna posing on the red carpet. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Just two days ahead of Halloween, Madonna appeared in a new spread for V Magazine, and she looked equally as incredible while channeling Marilyn Monroe for the shoot. Madonna was a spitting image of the iconic actress, as she rocked a pearl necklace, covered herself in fur and diamonds and more. The shoot was done as an homage to Marilyn, who died in 1962.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. (© Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection)

Meanwhile, Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, who recently turned 25 years old, has followed in her mother’s footsteps with sexy photo shoots of her own recently. But despite their similarities and closer relationship these days, Lourdes actually pulled away from her famous mother a bit when she turned 18. “My mom is such a control freak and she controlled me my whole life,” Lourdes admitted in an October interview. “I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

Clearly, Lourdes and Madonna are on good terms these days, though. In fact, the 25-year-old even appeared in some of the shots in Madonna’s Halloween album on Instagram. What a pair!