Madonna, 63, Is Sexier Than Ever As Marilyn Monroe In Lingerie, Diamonds & Fur — Photos

The Queen of Pop never disappoints! Madonna recently paid homage to the late Marilyn Monroe for four different covers of V Magazine.

Madonna never ceases to amaze. Recently the “Material Girl” paid homage to the incredible Marilyn Monroe and her final photoshoot for magazine. The anniversary of Marilyn’s death is approaching in just six weeks.

In the photos, Madonna is a spitting image of the beloved blonde actress. The spread was inspired by Bert Stern’s “The Last Sitting,” and Madonna flawlessly poses in a variety of shots for Marilyn’s last photoshoot.

The singer recently recreated Marilyn Monroe’s last photoshoot. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“We were not interested in recreating the images exactly but more importantly, we wanted to explore the relationship between photographer and subject. Both the friendship and the artistic process, and how art can imitate life and vice versa,” photographer (and longtime Madge collaborator) Steven Klein said in a press release.

In one of the photos, the 63-year-old posed in a sultry manner with a pearl necklace in her mouth. In one haunting shot, she has her face turned away from the camera while posing nude on an unmade bed and wore nothing but fishnets, diamonds, opera gloves, and Christian Louboutin stilettos. In another Marilyn-esque photo, the songstress posed in a white fur coat with pink roses and other chic adornments around her. The entire photo shoot was “an homage to the glamour and tragedy” of Marilyn Monroe and was created beautifully.

“When I sent Madonna the photos, she was really taken by the incandescent fragility of Marilyn at that moment in her life. We decided to find a hotel suite and try to capture the liaison between a star and the camera, the mystery, and magic of this creative collaboration.”

This isn’t the first time the pop star has recreated the icon’s image. In 1985 she played Marilyn in an SNL sketch, and in 1987 she looked like Marilyn’s twin while in concert.

Regardless of era, Madonna nails it every time. In an interview with V Magazine, the singer opened up on her secret for staying young. “I don’t even think about my age, to tell you the truth. I just keep going,” she said. “Even when I performed almost my entire [Madame X] tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, ‘You gotta stop, you gotta stop.’ I said, ‘I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off.’”