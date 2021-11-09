Watch

Kim Kardashian Asks Madonna About Sharing Her Iconic Outfits With Her Daughter Lourdes

News Writer & Reporter

Madonna shared a teaser for her upcoming ‘Madame Xtra Q&A’ special and it included Kim Kardashian calling her a ‘queen’ and asking her a question about her ‘award show and music video wardrobe.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, proved she’s a huge Madonna fan just like so many others in the singer’s latest YouTube video! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will be in the 63-year-old legendary artist’s upcoming Madame Xtra Q&A special, which was teased on Oct. 28, and got to ask her a question about her iconic wardrobe and possibly sharing it with her model daughter Lourdes, 25.

“OK, Queen Madonna, do you have all of your award show and music video wardrobe, and if you do, do you ever let your daughter wear any of it? That closet is the closet I would want to raid so badly and can I wear something one day? Love you,” Kim, who was wearing a short-sleeved black top and had her long hair down, asked in a clip shown in the video.

Once the clip was over, it cut to Madonna sitting in front of a crowd as she answered Kim. “So cute. Of course I have an archive,” she began explaining. “My daughter…she doesn’t want to wear my costumes from shows, she wants to like wear my Versace outfits from the nineties basically. Kim, you are welcome. We could have like a try-on session together.”

Madonna’ new special featuring Kim comes out on Paramount+ on Nov. 18 and will feature fans, friends, and surprise guests asking her questions. Some of the other celebrities it will reportedly feature include Amy Schumer, Doja CatDrag Race‘s SymoneAriana GrandeBillie EilishKaty Perry, Snoop Dogg and FKA twigs. It is being released around the same time that her Madame X Tour has been added to streaming services.

Before she made headlines with her latest special, Madonna did so by rocking more memorable wardrobe (or lack thereof) choices at a V magazine photoshoot. She dressed as the Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe in photos that were inspired by Bert Stern’s “The Last Sitting.” Some showed her posing nude while laying on an unmade bed and others showed her giving a sultry vibe while posing with a pearl necklace in her mouth.