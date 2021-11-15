See Pics

Sophie Turner Stuns While Going Makeup-Free For Lunch Date With Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hot couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walking and shopping at Cafe Leon Dore in Soho, New York, NY on November 14, 2021. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5274801 141121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Los Angeles, CA - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend a friend's Halloween party wearing matching headsets.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Doting dad Joe Jonas and his daughter Willa enjoyed dom father-daughter time playing by the water in Miami Beach this morning.Pictured: Joe JonasBACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 59 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress looked cozy as she and her husband grabbed lunch in New York City on a fall day.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were bundled up for an autumn walk together in New York City together on Sunday November 14. The pair went for a romantic lunch at Cafe Leon, and then went for some shopping on the chilly Sunday morning. The 25-year-old actress looked gorgeous in her casual, makeup free look, while the pair were out and about in Manhattan, after attending Taylor Swift’s afterparty from her performance on Saturday Night Live.

Sophie and Joe enjoyed a Sunday walk together in NYC. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star rocked a gray denim vest for the outing. She also wore dark pants, Nike sneakers and carried a black leather bag while they were out. Joe rocked a dark red winter jacket, with a beanie and brown pants. He also sported a pair of white converse sneakers and gloves, as he carried a shopping bag with his wife.

Sophie looked gorgeous for the makeup-free outing. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Related Gallery

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Love Timeline -- Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Mar 2020
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner. Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020

Joe and Sophie also went to the afterparty for SNL the night before at L’Avenue at Saks, after attending the night’s taping, where musical guest Taylor Swift played the 10-minute-version of her epic song “All Too Well.” Sophie wore a stunning open-yellow vest with matching pants to the party with her husband.

Sophie and Joe have spent lots of quality time together as couple. The husband and wife did a sweet couples costume as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie for the Halloween. The pair looked adorable as the characters played by Yani Gellman and Hillary Duff. The pair also shared a photo of themselves wearing matching baseball jerseys, when the Jonas Brothers performed at Boston’s Fenway Park on October 1. The couple, who’ve been married since 2019, shared a sweet onstage kiss in the stadium.

The couple have also spent plenty of time with their one-year-old daughter Willa. Sophie was spotted, adorably smiling while holding her daughter while out to lunch on October 6. Joe was also seen, holding and carrying his daughter, while enjoying a beach day in Miami on October 16.