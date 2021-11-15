Halle Berry Stuns In Deep-Plunging Gold & Black Mini Dress At ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ — Photos

Halle Berry wowed when she walked by onlookers outside and waved in a flowing stylish dress and matching strappy heels during her appearance on the late night show.

Halle Berry, 55, looked incredible during her latest public appearance! The actress stepped outside a studio where she was filming an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and flaunted a fashionable gold and black patterned dress that had a plunging neckline that went down to her midsection on Nov. 15. She also wore a gold and black belt around her waist and gold strappy heels as the sleeves on her outfit flowed when she waved to onlookers.

The beauty had her long tresses down and parted in the middle with the look and showed off natural-looking makeup as she flashed smiles during the sighting.

Before her latest outing, Halle turned heads during a romantic dinner date with her boyfriend Van Hunt earlier this month. The couple stepped out in New York City and were dressed to impress as they usually are. Halle went with a long red winter coat and black heeled boots while her beau looked handsome in his own long black jacket and white sneakers.

Halle’s outings aren’t the only things making headlines. Cardi B also got attention when she recently commented on the Monster’s Ball star’s “soft” skin. The rapper sat down with her for a video segment on “spicy topics” and when Halle shared it, Cardi didn’t hesitate to tweet about the incredible experience. “[L]et me tell you this tea,” she wrote in the tweet, “her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.”

The video was filmed to promote Halle’s new film Bruised, for which Cardi co-executive produced the soundtrack. The ladies talked about a range of steamy and fun topics, including “favorite sex positions” and “biggest purchases” and it received a lot of responses from fans. Many of them seemed to enjoy the special Q&A session and left laughing emojis along with kind words.

Bruised comes out on Netflix on Nov. 24.