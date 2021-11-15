Interview

Chris Christie Reveals Melania Trump Checked On Him ‘Every Day’ As He Battled COVID In ICU

Chris Christie, Melania Trump
Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Chris Christie New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering at a public forum, in New Providence, N.J., as he lays out plans in the school funding Fairness Formula, his proposed solution to "the failure of urban education" and property taxes. The proposal is opposed by advocates for urban education who say it would assign the same amount to every student, regardless of where they live and the tax base Christie School Funding, New Providence, USA - 18 Oct 2016
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie looks on before delivering his final state of the state address at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J., . He will be turning over state government control to Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, who takes office on Jan. 16 Christies Final Address, Trenton, USA - 09 Jan 2018
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, walks with his wife, First Lady Mary Pat Christie, their children and his security detail outside the Statehouse after delivering his final state of the state address in Trenton, N.J., . He will be turning over state government control to Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, who takes office on Jan. 16 Christies Final Address, Trenton, USA - 09 Jan 2018
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie arrives to a news conference in Trenton, N.J Christie, Trenton, USA - 27 Jun 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

The former New Jersey governor spoke about how then-President Donald Trump’s reaction was a huge ‘contrast’ to the first lady’s when he tested positive for COVID-19.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spoke about how former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s reactions differed greatly when he tested positive for COVID-19. Christie spoke about what the ex-president said to him, during an appearance on The View on Monday November 15. The 59-year-old Republican Rescue author detailed what his phone calls with both Trumps were like, while he was hospitalized. 

During the interview, Christie touched on all sorts of topics, including the January 6 insurrection and lies about the 2020 election. Host Sunny Hostin asked about what happened when Trump called Christie, when he contracted COVID, while helping the then-president, 75, prepare for his debate with President Joe Biden. Trump had also tested positive for COVID, in a similar timeframe to Christie. “After asking how I was feeling and a few things like, ‘How do tough guys like us get this?’ and all that. He then got to—he said, ‘How do you think you got it?’ I said, ‘Well I don’t know how exactly.’ There were seven of us in that room, and six of the seven of us got it. I don’t know how I got it, but I got it in that room for sure,” he said.

Chris Christie revealed that Melania called him and his wife daily, when he had COVID-19. (Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Christie said that he told Trump that he wouldn’t blame him, because he didn’t know the exact source. “He said to me, ‘You’re not going to blame me, are you?’ I said, ‘I won’t because I don’t know that you gave it to me. It could’ve been Hope [Hicks]. It could’ve been Bill [Stepien]. It could’ve been Kellyanne [Conway]. I don’t know who it was,’ but what he was most concerned about was that I wasn’t going to blame him,” he said.

Related Gallery

Melania Trump -- PICS

First lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas book titled, "Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley and Joan and Abbey," at Children's National Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Washington. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First lady Melania Trump arrives to read a Christmas story with Sofia Martinez, 8, left, and Riley Whitney, 6, both children who are patients at Children's National Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, during an annual event in Washington. Due to pandemic concerns there were two children in the room and the reading was broadcast to children in the rest of the hospital. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First lady Melania Trump walks around the 2020 official White House Christmas tree after it arrived at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. This year's tree is an 18.5-foot Fraser Fir, selected and cut from Dan and Bryan Trees in Shepherdstown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Christie said that the president’s response was very different than the first lady’s. Christie said that Melania, 51, “called me every day that I was in the ICU first thing in the morning to see how I was doing, and then would call my wife after that  to see if she needed anything,” he said. “A real contrast between the couple.”

HollywoodLife reached out to the Office of Donald Trump for comment.