Barron Trump Tested Positive For COVID-19, Melania Reveals: ‘My Fear’ Had Come ‘True’

After his dad President Donald Trump & mother Melania tested positive for COVID-19, 14-year-old Barron has also contracted the virus, Melania confirmed in an Oct. 14 essay.

Melania Trump, 50, has confirmed that her 14-year-old son Barron Trump tested positive for the Coronavirus. The First Lady revealed the news in a first-person essay about her experience with disease published on the White House website. “Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?'” she wrote in the piece, published on Oct. 14.

She then admitted that her only son was positive for COVID-19 after another test. “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” Melania continued. “Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” she confirmed. The news that Barron contracted the deadly virus comes just after both his dad Donald Trump, 74, and Melania tested positive on Oct. 2.

At the time, Donald tweeted that they would “quarantine” and begin their “recovery process together immediately.” Melania also took to the social media platform to confirm that the couple had “postponed” any existing scheduled events. The FLOTUS continued in her Oct. 14 essay, “I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.” Although Donald was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland for treatment as a “precaution,” Melania recovered at home.

“Recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect. When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family,” the Slovenian-born model also said. “I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times—and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy,” she wrote. After their diagnosis, Joe Biden, 77, and many celebrities reacted to the news on social media.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Donald checked out of Walter Reed — which has a Presidential office suite — on Oct. 5. “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!,” Trump tweeted at the time. Since, the president made a public appearance at a Florida rally, where he claimed he was “immune and felt “so powerful” on Oct. 12.