Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair & Claps Back At Trolls Criticizing It

Cardi B took to Instagram to share a series of pics and video clips that show her confidently putting her natural hair on display through the years and admitted she had ‘problems managing’ it before finding ‘different methods that work.’

Cardi B, 29, is calling out haters of her natural hair. The rapper gave her fans a look back at some of the many times she’s posed for pics or shot videos of her rocking her thick tresses and wrote a long honest caption about her hair journey and the people who have questioned the way it looks without products, wigs, or extensions.

“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair’? That’s not true and very misleading,” she began in the Nov. 13 post. “I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now.”

“They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true,” she continued. “A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better.”

“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair . and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD,” she concluded. “Check out my pinned story “HAIR DAY” and I can’t wait to show ya more of my hair care routines.”

Once Cardi shared her hair post, it didn’t take long for fans to show support in the comments section. “I know people tell you don’t respond to the trolls but I’m glad you do bcuz you are actually educating these folks! 💪🏽👏🏽❤️,” one fan wrote while another called her hair “beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s posted about her natural hair. Last year, she shared a video talking about how her hair is different from her three-year-old daughter Kulture‘s and showed off how it looks “two days” after she blow dries it. “So this is really how my hair is,” Cardi said while holding her long straight locks with her long green nails in the video. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it then two days later, it just puffs up like that. Even when you braid it, this is my hair texture.”