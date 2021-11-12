Nicky Hilton Looks Gorgeous In Sheer, Lace Pink Gown At Paris Hilton’s Wedding – Photos

Nicky Hilton looked absolutely stunning at her sister Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11, when she wore a sheer lace long-sleeve pink gown.

Nicky Hilton, 38, attended her sister Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on November 11, and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her dress. The mother-of-two put her fabulous figure on display in her fitted pink gown and she definitely stole the show.

Nicky looked stunning in a pink lace Alice + Olivia gown that had a completely sheer high neckline and long sleeves. The bodice of the dress featured a tight bandeau while a satin belt cinched in her tiny waist and was fastened into a big bow in the back.

The bottom half of the dress featured a ruffled skirt, while her blonde hair was pulled back into a wavy messy bun with a few pieces left out in front to frame her face.

Nicky has been right by Paris’s side throughout the entire wedding planning process and we were lucky enough to get a glimpse at Nicky’s outfits leading up to the wedding, considering Paris and Carter had a ton of pre-wedding events.

Nicky threw Paris an over-the-top, amazing Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower along with their mother, Kathy Hilton. For the shower, Nicky looked stunning in a Brock Collection Dailey Dress that was cream-colored and covered in orange flowers. The midi dress featured thin straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a cinched-in peplum waist. Nicky topped her look off with a pair of nude, pointed-toe pumps.

Ever since Paris and Carter got engaged in Feb. 2021 after one year of dating, the couple has been having a ton of celebrations for their big day. Aside from her bridal shower, Carter and Paris actually had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas where Nicky attended and looked amazing.

We loved Nicky’s dress for Paris’s wedding but nothing will ever top her Valentino wedding gown that she wore to her own wedding to James Rothschild back in 2015.