Kathy Hilton Wears White Dress Covered In Hearts For Daughter Paris Hilton’s Wedding — Photos

Kathy Hilton made the most gorgeous mother of the bride at her daughter Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11.

Even though it was her daughter’s big day, Kathy Hilton, 62, managed to steal the show when she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit at her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. Paris officially married Carter Reum on November 11, and their wedding was nothing short of perfect. Despite white normally being off-limits to wedding guests, Kathy pulled off her white wrap dress to perfection. The ankle-length gown was covered in pink hearts and belted around the middle with a string

The dress also featured a ruffled neckline and hemline, along with loose-fitted sleeves. Overall, the look appeared comfortable and not over-the-top, allowing for Paris to shine in her Oscar De La Renta wedding gown. To complete her look, Kathy wore blush-colored heels and had her hair styled in curls. She arrived to the nuptials alongside her husband, Rick Hilton.

Kathy is always rocking some sort of stunning outfit, so we were not surprised when she rocked this beautiful outfit to the wedding. Luckily, we were able to see a slew of looks from Kathy leading up to the wedding, considering Paris and Carter had a ton of pre-wedding events. Earlier in October, Paris had an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower that was of course, fabulous, and Kathy rocked a pretty pink dress. The chiffon mini dress was light pink and featured bright pink flowers all over it while the bodice featured a cape style top. Her waist was cinched in while the skirt was flared and flowy. Kathy topped her look off with a pair of pale pink, pointed-toe satin pumps. Kathy was joined at the bridal shower by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates including her sister, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Luckily, we can see even more details from the wedding as it was filmed for a Peacock series about Paris’s life, titled, Paris in Love. Other celebrity guests at the lavish nuptials included Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul and many more. Kathy must be one proud mama!