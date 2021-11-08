See Pics

Rihanna Is The Proudest GF Cheering On A$AP Rocky In The Front Row At ComplexCon — Photos

Rihanna
London Entertainment/Shutterstock
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12593463g) Rihanna watches boyfriend A$AP Rocky perform during ComplexCon 2021 Rihanna watches boyfriend A$AP Rocky perform during ComplexCon 2021 at the Long Beach Convention Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Nov 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna & boyfriend A$AP Rocky try to keep a low profile as they were spotted celebrating his 33rd birthday with friends at a late night concert for Wiz Kid at The NOVO in Downtown Los Angeles. As they were leaving, A$AP was spotted with a drink and cigarette seemingly looking like he had a great time amongst his friends. Pictured: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna appears deep in thought as she makes a low-key exit from an after-party with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Soho House in the Lower East Side. Rihanna spent the evening celebrating her performance headlining the Governor's Ball.Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP RockyBACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Anti’ singer was front and center for her boyfriend’s headlining performance at the California concert.

As A$AP Rocky wow-ed the crowd at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, Rihanna watched in awe as the rapper headlined the show on Sunday November 7. Rihanna seemed incredibly happy as her boyfriend closed out the festival with a 10-year-celebration of his classic mixtape Live. Love. ASAP. The “Work” singer looked like she was having a great time, while A$AP performed his hits onstage.

Rihanna takes a photo A$AP’s set. (London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

While standing front and center, Rihanna was all smiles. She rocked an all-red outfit, consisting a blazer, and she had her hair done in braids. In picture, she looked like she snapping a photo or taking a video of her boyfriend onstage. She aslo acceorized with rings on her fingers, during the performance. In another shot, A$AP was on the edge of stage right by his girlfriend, as he rapped, while wearing a red flannel and jeans.

A$AP performs, while Rihanna stands front and center. (London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Rihanna's Sexiest Photos Of All Time

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Fashion mogul and singer, Rihanna, steps out for a shopping trip in NYC and the star slays in a black fur-lined mini dress she pairs with alluring black heels and a hoodie.Pictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna attends her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere, in New York Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Premiere, New York, United States - 22 Sep 2021
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dressed in all black, Rihanna steps out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.Pictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The festival looked like it was a great time. A$AP performed almost the entire mixtape, plus tracks like “Kissin’ Pink,” where he was joined by A$AP Ferg, according to Setlist.fm. The host committee members were J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, via Complex. Other than A$AP, fans also received a performance from hardcore punk outfit Turnstile, who released their new album Glow On earlier this year.

Rihanna in the crowd during ComplexCon. (London Entertainment/Shutterstock
London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Rihanna and A$AP have seemed incredibly happy together, and ComplexCon wasn’t the first gig that she’d accompanied the TESTING rapper to. In September, the “Needed Me” singer was backstage when A$AP performed at the Life Is Beautiful music festival, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-white outfit, complete with stiletto heels for the show! The pair have been seen going on romantic escapades also. The pair were spotted in matching black outfits, while they went on a date to New York’s SoHo House at the end of September. RiRi also sported an all-red look, while going out in Los Angeles to celebrate the rapper’s 33rd birthday in October.

 